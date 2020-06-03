Molson will eliminate 190 positions in Quebec
Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
The company of Notre-Dame street in Montreal will need fewer workers to its new complex in Longueuil.
Molson Coors will need less workers to operate its new facility located in Longueuil, which will result in the elimination of approximately 190 positions, permanent and temporary.
In the immediate future, no employee loses their livelihood, but these are not all of the employees that will follow when the company will leave its facilities in montreal to the Notre-Dame street East, part of which is open since 1786. The new installation will brew its first beers in 2021.
“While innovation and new technologies have the benefit of improving our efficiency and effectiveness […], they imply, unfortunately, that we will need fewer employees to ensure the operations of the new brewery,” wrote the president of Molson Coors Canada, Frederic Landtmeters, in a letter sent to employees Tuesday, and The canadian Press was able to review.
More specifically, 87 permanent employees and 101 temporary workers will be affected as part of this restructuring which will be completed in 12 to 20 months. Molson Coors account 1100 unionized and non-unionized workers in Quebec, including about 820 in Montreal.
The employer and the Teamsters union, which represents workers throughout the brewery in montreal and at the centre of distribution of the Dickson street, will sit out the next few weeks to discuss terms and conditions surrounding the restructuring.
Automation-growing of the new plant, the declining popularity of the bottle of brown beer and the transfer in outsourcing of the washing of the bottles explain why the ax falls at Molson Coors, said the director of public relations of the union party, Stéphane Lacroix.
“It was a shock to the employees, he explained during a phone interview. The announcement this morning was incomplete because there are still many details to specify. This creates a good level of uncertainty and insecurity among workers. “
The company has hinted that the number could be reduced through voluntary redundancy or early retirement. Mr. Lacroix believes that it is likely to have layoffs in good and due form, given that the average age of the workers represented by the Teamsters oscillates between 40 and 45 years of age. They have still many years ahead of them, ” before thinking to take their bow.
The plant in Longueuil will produce bottles, cans and kegs. The new brewery should have three channels highly productive. The site is located in the rue Notre-Dame has five production lines. Giving the kick-off of the work in the southern suburbs of Montreal in October 2018, Molson Coors said that the new site represented ” one of the most important investments in its history “. The amount has not been specified, but the amount of 500 million has been raised on more than one occasion.