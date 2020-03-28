Monatik touched a funny video with grown-up sons
The singer showed how spending time at home.
Free time in quarantine Monatik decided to dedicate to his family: his wife Irina and two sons, Plato and Daniel. So, on his page on Instagram the artist has decided to show it takes children at home.
For example, this time the star father gave the boys the dance battles. In the social network, the singer released a new funny video in which he, along with Plato and Danil try to repeat the movement for the dancers in the special game.
“That evening we went dancing, thanks to #JustDance on #PS4! Quarantined entertains and opens all new and new. Saves, in General. Plus! #JustDance2020 took #Circling in your #Playlist! What? Could I imagine that with your children will dance to their song, by playing one of favorite games on the PlayStation? Imagined. I will not lie”, signed movie Monatik.
