Montérégie: a little girl of 3 years old to drown in a residential pool
Share
July 4, 2020 15.25
Updated at 16h53
Share
Montérégie: a little girl of 3 years old to drown in a residential pool
The canadian Press
A little girl of 3 years lost his life in a residential pool in Noyan, Montérégie, Saturday.
The Sûreté du Québec has been alerted shortly after 11am in the morning, after the little had been found unconscious in an above-ground pool on the Way to the 3rd Concession.
The child was in a critical state and it has been carried on in any emergency to a hospital, where his death was later found.
“Throughout the transport, of the maneuvers of resuscitation has been practiced on it,” said sergeant Claude Denis, spokesman for the SQ.
In the late afternoon, police had no more details to provide on the circumstances of the drowning, but an investigator has been sent to the site to shed light on this drama.
For the sergeant Denis, this is a hard reminder of precautions to take around water. “We ask everyone to be extremely vigilant, has he hammered. It takes a fraction of a second for a person to drown.”
As of Thursday, the lifesaving Society of Quebec had identified 35 deaths since the beginning of the year, compared to 27 at this time last year.