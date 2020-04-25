Montfort Renaissance: local services to remote?
Paul Boudreault, volunteer to deliver meals and groceries, says the trip to the administrative assistant of Montfort Renaissance, Justine Seminde, before going to deliver meals.
April 24, 2020
Updated at 20: 21
Julien Paquette
The Right
Montfort Renaissance tailors its many services to seniors who are seeking to combat loneliness in the context of the crisis of the COVID-19.
The visits offered by the organization have been especially hit because of the measures of distancing imposed by public health authorities to slow down the transmission of the new coronavirus.
The people who entered this service were to receive periodically the visit of volunteers from Montfort Renaissance. The director of programs for seniors, Michel Tremblay, asserts that the body turned to the telephone calls to compensate.
“It gives people the opportunity to talk to someone and change the ideas a little bit,” explains Mr. Tremblay.
Montfort Renaissance provides also — in normal times — a respite service for carers of a sick person, another program that had to be modified to protect the most vulnerable among us of the COVID-19.
Rather than taking the responsibility of a caregiver to give the chance to shop or rest a bit, the body also calls to take to their new.
“We call to see if everything goes well and if we can help them with something, like the grocery store, for example,” says Michel Tremblay.
Food delivery
To ensure that no lack of food while they are isolated at home, Montfort Renaissance is also taking care of grocery deliveries. They take orders from all their beneficiaries, organize a great delivery from a local supermarket, divide the food up and deliver bags of food to the door of the people who have made an order with them.
“The advantage of this is that it does not at the same price as if they ordered directly from the grocery store,” emphasizes director of programs for seniors in Montfort Renaissance.
The body delivers normally of meals every day at the Centre de services Guigues, closed since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19. Their chef is preparing now — alone in her kitchen — of frozen meals that are delivered to the beneficiaries of the services of the organization who make the request.
Michel Tremblay invites and isolated people who need one of these services or the people who want to give their time to help those in need to fill in a form on the website of the community support Network of Champlain.