Montreal cancels all sports and cultural events until July 2
Photo: Sean Kilpatrick, The canadian Press
The mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante
The celebrations of the Fête nationale and Canada day will be more modest this year. Montreal announced on Tuesday the cancellation until 2 July, all the festivals, sporting events and public rallies that were scheduled to take place on its territory.
“This is not an easy decision because Montreal has a rhythm of its summer events,” said mayor Valerie Plant. We will be there to support our partners. “
The City has indicated to follow the indications of the regional Directorate of public health and have taken this decision due to the pandemic of COVID-19. It has also promised to provide support to organizations that see their events cancelled.
The organizers of the Just for laughs Festival had already announced their intention to postpone the event to the fall. The Francofolies and the Festival international de Jazz de Montréal has been cancelled.