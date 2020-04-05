Montreal closes the île Notre-Dame and the parking lot of the mount Royal
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Authorities in montreal have ordered Sunday morning the closure of the Notre-Dame island and the parking lot of the parc du Mont-Royal.
In a press release published Sunday morning, they explain these measures by the quebec government’s decision to ban any gathering inside and outside.
The authorities say that on Saturday, the parc du Mont-Royal had been very busy, ” particularly by people from outside the city.” They also mention that due to the goodwill raised on the island of Notre-Dame, which is in particular located on the circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, ” guidelines for social distancing were not sufficiently respected “.
In addition, the police officers of the SPVM, who can now directly give tickets to violators, have had to step in to the Lachine Canal, which has prompted authorities to close the crossing Atwater for an indefinite period.
The City is said to follow the evolution of the situation and ready to intervene if need be.
On Thursday, the authorities had indicated that the police presence in six large parks of Montreal — Mont-Royal, Laurier, Jeanne-Mance, Lafontaine, Maisonneuve and along the Lachine canal — would be increased. The mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plant, had then declared that she did not wish to close these parks, and that she hoped not to get there.