Montreal ended the year 2019 with a surplus of 251 million
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Archives The Duty
"Although we were going through a critical period of our history, we are in a good economic position to go forward", according to mayor Valerie Plant.
Montreal finished the year 2019 with a surplus of 250,9 million, or $ 38.2 million more than the previous year. But the pandemic of sars coronavirus will have important consequences on the finances of the City in the coming months, or coming years, warns the administration of Valérie Plant.
The surplus recorded is due in part to the dynamism of the real estate market has generated rights mutation 94.6 million higher than forecast and 26.3 million in additional revenues related to the construction permit and amendment, according to a report released Wednesday by the administration.
The revenues of the City have reached $ 5.7 billion, an increase of 143 million compared to the previous year.
“The global health crisis that we are now experiencing and the economic impacts that will ensue will, in the coming months and, possibly in the next few years, key budgetary issues “, note, however, the mayor Valerie Plant in the financial report.
“Although we were going through a critical period of our history, we are in a good economic position to go forward,” she continued.
The expenditure of the City amounted to 5.4 billion, a decrease of $ 108 million compared to 2018.
The City has also dedicated a section of its report to the financial information related to climate change.
