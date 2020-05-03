Montreal firm other parking parks
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The parking lot of the park La Fontaine, among others, will be closed as of Sunday.
The City of Montreal closes the parking lots of some major parks to support the maintenance of the separation physical.
As well, the parking lots of the parks, The Fountain, Maisonneuve, Jarry, Frederick Back, and the parc-nature de l’île-de-la-Visitation, will be closed as of Sunday.
In a press release issued Saturday evening, the authorities said have taken this decision because, even if the Montreal comply with the instructions of the general, ” on this sunny Saturday, some of the parks of the metropolis were largely frequented “.
The City would like to remind that “the rules of distance of two metres for people who do not live at the same address still apply and must be respected in all circumstances” and that any gathering in a park remains prohibited.
On 5 April last, the authorities of montreal had ordered the closure of the Notre-Dame island and the parking lot of the parc du Mont-Royal. The City had also justified this decision by ” the ridership high of these parks. “
The municipal administration asked the citizens to attend the parks near their residence.