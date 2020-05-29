Montreal is not immune to a second wave this summer
A second wave of COVID-19 would occur during the summer season if the measures of distance physics are poorly implemented.
Public health does not exclude that a second wave of COVID-19 occur this summer if the measures of distance physics are poorly implemented. The national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) has presented its most recent scenarios for Thursday afternoon.
The number of dead could rise to 200 per day in August, only in the Greater Montreal area, if the citizens adhere to little distance of 2 meters between people, the label respiratory protection measures in the retail and isolation in case of symptoms. Conversely, a strong adhesion limit the number of deaths below 50 per day. In both cases, it is the median number. These two scenarios do not take into account the number of deaths that could occur in the accommodation Centres, long-term care (CHSLD).
The situation would be less critical in the rest of Quebec where the number of daily deaths are counted on the fingers of one hand, but would increase somewhat if the measures for limiting the spread of the coronavirus were little respected.
The INSPQ does not take into account travel between the regions will occur with the déconfinement of the tourism industry announced yesterday by the government Legault.
