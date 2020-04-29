Montreal-North in red zone
Jeanne Corriveau and
Marco Fortier
April 29, 2020
- Montreal
The borough of Montreal-North has become the epicentre of the pandemic on the island of Montreal. The department of public health is preparing to open a clinic for screening in the area in the hope of curbing the spread of the virus, which sows the seeds of anxiety in the population.
Two other neighbourhoods to the north-east of the island — Saint-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies — are among the most affected by the pandemic. The regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, was said to be “worried,” the breakthrough late in the coronavirus in this sector.
People feel insecure in Montreal-North. It is known that the virus is spreading in the population, but we do not know to what place, because there was no clinical screening.
— Ousseynou Ndiaye
The increase in the number of cases in these districts has appeared around the April 8, and is not associated with the first wave of contamination related to the travelers, she pointed out, Tuesday during a press conference in the company of the mayor, Valerie Plant.
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
The borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension is part of the most affected by the pandemic.
“People feel insecure in Montreal-North. It is known that the virus is spreading in the population, but we do not know to what place, because there was no clinical screening “, says Ousseynou Ndiaye, an accountant that has been established for seven years in the district. He also directs the body with A route for all, which offers a series of programs of aid to the people of the borough.
Walking in the north-east of the district, near the rue Pascal and the boulevard Rolland — two steps from the place where the young Fredy Villanueva was shot and killed by police in 2008), there is the challenge of living in confinement in this sector among the most densely populated areas of the island. The district is also among the most multi-ethnic : nearly two people in three are foreign born or have a parent born outside of the country.
In buildings housing three or four floors stretch from both sides of the streets. Some apartments have a small balcony. Others do not have. Families sometimes many live in these houses, ” says Ousseynou Ndiaye.
The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
“People need to get out to take the air. The children go to the parks to play. With the beautiful weather that is coming, it will be more difficult to enforce the distancing, ” he said.
Queues form at the entrance of businesses in the sector — small grocery stores, butcher. Half of the customers wearing a mask of protection. The respect of the set of distance — two meters between each person — seems rather random.
The causes of the curve
“There are issues on the ability to maintain social distancing. There is an urban density important. There are less parks. We were also told that in some shops, it was difficult to comply with the measures of distance, ” said Mylène Drouin.
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
To live in confinement in this sector among the most densely populated of the island is a challenge.
The public health officer considers that the presence of a large number of health care workers in Montreal North, may inflate the statistics — especially because these workers have the right to screening tests. The sectors of food, in food processing and also employ a lot of people in the neighborhood.
“According to us, it is multi-factorial, but it has to work with several strategies to front to allow people to influence the curve that, unfortunately, stands out from other neighborhoods,” said Mylène Drouin.
A share of more than 40 % of the 1153 cases in Montreal North would be linked to outbreaks in NURSING homes and other residences for the elderly (206 infections) and among health care workers (253 infections). The people infected would also be more young people than in other areas of the city, said Dr. Drouin.
Public health authorities intend to intensify their investigations to determine if there is a contamination sustained community that it will be necessary to monitor. In the next few days, they will bring in a new strategy of screening of citizens with symptoms in these areas.
“It’s not going very well “
Paule Robitaille, the liberal member for Bourassa-Sauvé, claimed for several days that this acceleration tests. “Countries like Germany and Denmark are doing well because of the mass screening,” she said. It is necessary to increase the screening to know who is infected and how to isolate them. Dr. [Horacio] Arruda has already said he wants to multiply the tests. They did it in Montreal North, here is where it goes wrong. “
“It’s going to hurt. “This sentence you hear often in the district. Wissam Mansour, who has always lived in Montreal-North, is tired of hearing the slogan, ” it’s going to go well “. “It’s not going very well in Montreal-North this time. The district is facing a crisis in the crisis “, said the young woman, assistant coordinator in a research institute. She serves on several boards in the borough.
Wissam Mansour is part of a group of citizens which calls for a series of measures, including a clinical screening local, before putting in place the déconfinement shops and schools.
The mayor of the borough, Christine Black, acknowledges that the increase in infections in the district is of ” special concern “. It is given as a priority to help the population to respect the distance. “We have a high population density. The crisis has just exacerbated the challenges experienced in everyday life, ” she said.
The borough has the development of a series of “corridors” health — by installing barricades to allow pedestrians to walk in the street. Such spaces will also be developed close to primary schools from the next week, in anticipation of the progressive reopening.
“Parents need to be reassured,” says Ousseynou Ndiaye, of the body A route for all. They tell us that they are afraid to send their children to school. These students, however, have everything to gain to be in class in normal times. “