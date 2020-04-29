Montréal-North, Saint-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies are “red light districts” of COVID-19
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
These areas of concern to the authorities at montreal public health due to the high number of people who have caught the coronavirus since 8 April.
Montréal-North, Saint-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies are now the sectors most affected by the pandemic COVID-19 in the metropolis. In order to identify the reasons of this explosion of cases of contamination and to attempt to control the phenomenon, the public health directorate of Montreal, intends to intensify the testing in these areas.
“Some areas we are concerned about,” said the regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, at a press conference Tuesday in the company of the mayor Valerie Plant. The increase in the number of cases in the hot districts appeared around April 8, and is not associated with the first wave of contamination related to the travelers, she notes.
In Montreal-North, which has the highest number of infected persons in Montreal, 1153, a share of more than 40 % of cases thought to be linked to outbreaks in NURSING homes and to health-care workers. Some 253 health workers in this district have contracted the coronavirus, or 23 % of all cases, and 206 other cases of contamination have been identified in NURSING homes or residences for the elderly, said Dr. Drouin. The people infected would also be more young people than in other areas of the city, she added.
Public health authorities intend to intensify their investigations to determine if there is a contamination sustained community that it will be necessary to monitor. In the next few days, they intend, therefore, to introduce a new strategy for the screening of citizens with symptoms in these areas.