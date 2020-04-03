Montreal pushes the payment of fees to the 2 July
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
“We want to contribute to the economic health of all and each,” said the mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plant.
While the number of cases of infection with the coronavirus progresses in Montreal — the territory account 28 up to now, the City of Montreal regrowth one month after the last payment of taxes.
This is what was announced Thursday, the mayor Valerie Plant while it was the point on the crisis of the COVID-19 in the company of the director of public Health of Montreal, Dr. Mylène Drouin.
“This is a considerable financial effort [for the City] because the fact of delay of one month [this payment], it’s about two billion dollars in cash in Montreal is robbed. But, of course, we want to contribute to the economic health of all and each, ” she said.
The mayor has also unveiled a series of measures to support businesses severely affected by the crisis. Thus, the City will grant a six-month moratorium on the repayment of the principal and interest to private enterprises and social economy who hold of loans to fund SMES MTL, local Solidarity Funds and Funds from commercialization of innovations.
It also agrees the amount of $ 5 million in certain businesses related to the creative and cultural industries, as well as the trade of proximity and tourism.
As of Friday, a telephone line (514 394-1793) will be available to entrepreneurs who want to learn more about the support measures offered by the City.
Increase of cases to forecast
Of the 121 cases of infection with the coronavirus identified in Québec to date, 28 are located on the island of montréal, for its part, said Dr. Drouin. Two patients are still in intensive care, but there are no reports of any deaths in Montreal. The approximately 200 people that have been in contact with the sick were put in isolation.
“But we have no case for which we can not find the source. This indicates to us that we are not able to document a transmission sustained community, ” said Dr. Drouin.
She, however, expects a significant increase in cases over the next few weeks. “My army is ready “, she said.
Public Health had deployed teams to the Montréal-Trudeau airport Monday in order to raise the awareness of travellers to the instructions of isolation. These teams, however, were withdrawn on Thursday. The number of arrivals has decreased following the closure of the borders and frame border services has been increased, said Dr. Drouin. “We consider that the objective that we continue to provide a certain shock and to understand the instruction of solitary confinement for 14 days is reached. Our teams will be more mobilized for the investigation of cases and contacts, ” said Dr. Drouin.