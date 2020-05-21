Montreal reopens some of its sports facilities
Photo: iStock
The tennis courts will re-open them gradually over the next two weeks, and only the practice of free and simple allowed to.
As Montreal prepares to reopen its shops scheduled for Monday, the City announced Thursday that some of its sports and leisure facilities will again be available in the coming days.
The outdoor runs of the track, the skate parks, the areas of bocce are re-opened since Thursday. With regard to the tennis courts, they will be progressively over the next two weeks. Only the practice of free and simple will be permitted while the doubles will be banned, however, specified the City. Dog parks can, for their part, welcome the dogs and their masters from Friday.
On Saturday, access to the ile Notre-Dame will be restored — with the exception of its parking lot, and visitors will be able to get to the circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and parc Jean-Drapeau.
With the resumption of activities in the shops, the regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin, has warned the people of Montreal he will not be a real return to normality and that the “shopping like in the good old days” would not update. “It doesn’t mean that we share for great days out shopping “, she said, encouraging citizens to hold on to the key purchases, and to focus on local businesses rather than big box stores.
“The success of this re-opening is dependent on our collective ability to maintain a distance and to follow the recommendations on the covers-face “, she added.
Additional inspectors
The mayor Valerie Plant, for its part, stated that a brigade inspection, would be set up to make prevention in the stores and ensure the respect of hygiene rules and distancing. This brigade will be formed of forty préventionnistes of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal and of a score of inspectors in the food.
Montreal has entered into an agreement with the charity Architecture sans frontières, who will offer advice and technical support to traders to help them to redevelop their premises.
The City has also undertaken to distribute 1.5 million of masks obtained with the help of the government of Quebec. Some 500 000 masks will be handed over to the boroughs and the related cities for their citizens vulnerable. The other will be given to the homeless and to community-based organizations working with the poor. Public Health does not always make the masks mandatory in public transport, even if the users are still few in number in wear, found The Duty Thursday.
The curve down
Even if the number of screening tests has increased, the public health Directorate of Montreal observe a slowdown of the contamination coronavirus in the metropolis, especially in Montreal-North.
The number of people who have contracted the COVID-19 on the island of Montréal has now reached 23 064 cases, including 328 in the last 24 hours. Up to now, 2411 deaths have been registered in the metropolis, including 44 new cases. “Overall, when we look at the epidemic curve of Montréal and even some hot districts, we are in decline although we test more. It’s still a good news and we need to continue our screening efforts, ” stressed Dr. Drouin.
Montreal has also reached its target of more than 3000 tests per day, she said : “however, in our mobile units, it remains the ability. It invites the people who have the symptoms of the COVID, — temperature, difficulty breathing, or people are asymptomatic, but who have been in contact with a case or with someone who is sick — to go to these mobile clinics “.