Montreal stopped the screening in mobile clinics
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
Deployed at the end of may to increase the rate of testing, the buses turned into mobile clinics will cease to wander from district to district as of Friday.
It is the end of mobile clinics in Montreal. The regional directorate of public health has decided to review its strategy of screening of the COVID-19, encouraged by the steady decline in the number of new cases on its territory.
Deployed at the end of may to increase the rate of the test, the buses of the STM — transformed into mobile clinics — will cease to wander from district to district as of Friday. The designated centres for screening (CSD), however, continue to offer a screening service to Montrealers, while the five CIUSSS of the territory to consider a “new model” for this summer and in the optical with a second wave.
“We want to in the medium term to offer accessible, so close in neighborhoods. We want an offer that will allow us to move quickly in places where there are outbreaks but also an offer that will be able to increase its capacity quickly in the event of a second wave, ” said the regional director of public health (DRSP) of Montreal, Mylène Drouin at the press conference on Tuesday.
Other details will follow.