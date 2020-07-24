Montreal: the mother of the girl of 6 years old stabbed and accused of murder
The tragedy occurred in a housing of the rue Desautels, near the corner of Hochelaga, in the sector of Longue-Pointe, in the night from Wednesday to Thursday .
July 24, 2020
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The mother of the little girl 6-year-old stabbed to death at Montreal on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, has been accused of murder not premeditated of the child Friday.
The lady 36-year-old, who cannot be identified because of a Court order, appeared by telephone from his hospital bed.
The child was discovered by police at about 3: 00 Thursday morning in an apartment of the rue Desautels, in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, after a call placed to 911 by neighbors who had heard screams.
Transported to hospital in a critical condition, the child finally succumbed to her injuries in the early afternoon on Thursday.
The mother had also been transported to the hospital when the police were found outside the apartment building on arrival. Although she suffered only minor injuries, she was not in a state that allowed her interrogation.
It is only in the late evening on Thursday that it was able to be questioned, leading the police to place under arrest as the main suspect in this case.
This sad case is the 11th murder of the year on the territory of the police Department of the City of Montreal.