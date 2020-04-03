Montreal’s Dick Pound believes that the Tokyo Games will be postponed
Photo: Jeff MicIntosh The canadian Press
Montreal’s Dick Pound, a veteran member of the international olympic Committee (IOC), believes that the 2020 olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed.
Pound, a veteran member of the international olympic Committee (IOC), made the estimate during a telephone interview with The canadian Press.
Pound believes that this scenario is present, all the more that the assumption of a carry-over is advanced in Japan, he noted.
He added that several national committees, and several countries are asking for a postponement of the Games.
Earlier Monday, the prime minister Justin Trudeau had used his daily press conference Monday morning in Ottawa to welcome the joint decision of the Committees olympic and paralympic canadians not to send athletes to the olympic Games in Tokyo in the summer of 2020.
In passing, Mr. Trudeau has shown to be empathetic to all of the affected stakeholders.
“I know that this is a decision heart-breaking for so many people – athletes, coaches, staff and fans. But there is no doubt that this is the right decision and everyone should follow their direction,” said Mr. Trudeau.
According to Mr. Trudeau, the prime minister of japan Shinzo Abe “is very aware of the challenges related to the efforts to launch the Games in time.
In principle, the Tokyo olympic Games are to be put in motion on the 24th of July, followed by the paralympic Games, the 25 August.
David Shoemaker, chief executive officer of the COC, stated that the organization had responded to the directives of the government of Canada.
“The turning point came when the government of Canada has put emphasis on the importance of flattening the curve and on the social distancing, and we realized that the question was not so much ‘can we send a delegation of athletes, coaches, members of the mission as well as supporters in Tokyo to compete safely in July 2020,” said Shoemaker during a conference call.
“The question was whether it was fair and appropriate to ask our athletes to train for these Olympics in July here in Canada, and to place themselves, their family and their community at risk? And the answer to this question was”no”.
The sprinter star canadian Andre De Grasse said being woken up with mixed feelings after learning of the decision of the COC.
“It was a bold move. I was very surprised,” said Grasse, in a press release.
“Until this morning, I was doing my best in me leading on a soccer field in the grass after our complex customary practice has been closed. I was anxious to go on with my occupations, and to train me, so that a large part of the world was in quarantine. On one side, I need to stay at home with my family; on the other, I need to continue to train me.
“After some solid results at the world Championships last year, I was excited thinking of the Games this summer and the training was going very well. At this point, I’m going to have to sit down with my coach and review my training plans. At this time, we are in standby mode.”
On Sunday, the IOC had made it known that it intends to take a decision on the postponement or not of the Games during the next four weeks and that he did not left a report. The IOC president, Thomas Bach, has indicated that the complete cancellation of the Games is not a scenario being considered.
Later in the evening, the COC and CPC, have jointly announced their decision. In the passage, the two canadian organizations have launched a “emergency call” to the IOC, the international paralympic Committee and the world health Organization to postpone the Games for a year, while promising to collaborate and support through the complexities caused by the postponement of the Games.
The IOC and the japanese olympic Committee have repeatedly said that the Games would take place as planned.
However, the speeches of Mr. Abe has changed, Sunday, and he acknowledged that a report of the Tokyo Games would become inevitable if the event may not be presented in a complete way due to the coronavirus.
Following numerous cancellations, only 57 percent of the pass before the coming of the proofs of qualifications were determined.
Since the first Games of the modern era in Athens in 1896, only world Wars have forced the cancellation of the Games in 1916, 1940 and 1944.
Boycotts events have disrupted the Games of Montreal in 1976, Moscow in 1980 and Los Angeles in 1984.