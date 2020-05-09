Moody’s: Quebec will be able to recover from the crisis
8 may 2020 13: 24
Updated at 19h39
Julien Arsenault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Even if the pandemic COVID-19 will return to Quebec with the deficits, this should not undermine its credit rating, at least in the short term, considers one of the major rating agencies.
In a note published on Friday, Moody’s has not affected the rating of the province, and which is of Aa2 (stable), at two levels of the highest rating — by pointing out that the diversification of its economy, as well as tools such as the generations Fund are expected to limit the damage caused by the current crisis.
“Although we anticipated a marked drop in economic activity in 2020 […] the backstory should remain resilient and generate a vigorous growth in 2021 as and to the extent that the containment measures will be lifted”, one can read in the note of the agency in new york.
This week, the Institut de la statistique du Québec reported that its first estimates suggested that the gross domestic product (GDP) of the province had fallen by 10 % in march. For the fiscal year, Moody’s expects a contraction of 6.1 % real GDP — adjusted for inflation.
Moody’s warns that it could revise downward the credit rating of the province in the event of a loss of “fiscal discipline” that will result in important deficits in succession.
“Even if it is to be anticipated for several years, Québec is entering a phase where its demographic situation will weigh on its financial health for good”, reports the agency, stating that the aging population has been accelerating more rapidly in the province than elsewhere in the country.
By continuing to conduct broadcasts in the markets to finance its shortfalls, Quebec is left with a debt burden that will remain high, also warns Moody s. In the budget tabled last march, just before the quarantine of the economy, the government, Legault called for a debt service that amounted to $ 8.3 billion $ for the year.
In various interviews in recent weeks, the quebec minister of Finance, Eric Girard, suggested that there would be a shortfall that could range between $ 12 billion and $ 15 billion at the end of the financial year 2020-2021 because of the economic storm triggered by the pandemic.
On Thursday, during a press briefing, the prime minister François Legault reported that the province was going to have deficits that will swell its debt, adding that it should be “a number of years” before it returns to a context similar to that before the pandemic.
“You know, it’s going to take years before returning to a balanced budget,” he launched, in response to a question on the public finances.
Moody’s table instead of on a budget with red ink of $ 9.8 billion for 2020-2021, or 8.8 % of the revenues of the province, a level that is higher than the deficits recorded after the 2008 financial crisis. For 2021-2022, the agency table on a hole of $3 billion.
According to the agency forecasts, the ratio of gross debt to GDP ratio to 42 % in 2020-2021, before rising to 46.2 per cent during the next financial year.