Only 11 days before the presidential elections in Bolivia , former president Evo Morales denounced today that the current government of Jeanine Áñez will seek to prevent the triumph of its candidate Luis Arce through a ” coup or fraud “, for which he asked Bolivians to vote en masse to your party to avoid fraudulent maneuvers.

“They know that we are going to win the elections and the opposition will seek to prevent Arce's victory by coup or fraud, ” Morales said during a virtual meeting with the press in Buenos Aires , where he has been in refuge since December. “If we win narrowly they will not know the results and the only way to avoid it is to win widely, ” he added.

Suspended three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, these elections replace those of October 2019, canceled by allegations of fraud that led to protests and the resignation of Morales , a maneuver that the leader himself and other followers and analysts described as a “coup de State”.

The next elections will have a first round on October 18 and in the event that no candidate exceeds 50% of the votes or leads by at least 10 points to the second, a second round will be held on November 29 . Arce, from the Movement to Socialism (MAS) and former Minister of the Economy of Morales, leads the voting intention polls of the Jubileo Catholic Foundation with 29.2% , followed by the former president of the center Carlos Mesa (19%) and the leader right-wing regional civilian Luis Fernando Camacho (10.4%).

That advantage “is without counting on the vote from abroad,” Morales remarked, recalling that 171,000 Bolivians are registered in Argentina . “They are 2% of the national census. You are going to decide the future of Bolivia,” the former president, who remained in office from 2006 to 2019, told them.

On the other hand, Morales expressed his concerns about the transparency of the electoral process and asserted that “members of embassies and consulates are going to sabotage because they know that here (abroad) we wipe out 80% or 90%.”

“Our task is to take care of the vote and defend it . I feel that it will not be easy, much will depend on the international community and the strength of the social movements in Bolivia,” he stressed in statements reproduced by the news agency Télam .

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU) will send observers to Bolivia, which is experiencing a wave of political violence aggravated by the serious consequences of infections and deaths derived from the coronavirus pandemic.