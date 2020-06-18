More complicated for quebec motorists who want to go to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
A landscape of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The canadian Press
QUEBEC – The Quebec government announced that tourists from quebec who will have the permission from the June 26 to spend by the New Brunswick and Île-du-Prince-Édouard by car to get to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine will finally have no right to eat at the restaurant or spend a night in these two provinces.
A few days ago, a press release from the government of Québec wrote that an unauthorised stop in New Brunswick was possible to sleep for a single night.
Under the details contained in the press release issued on Wednesday, motorists will have to spend by the New Brunswick without stopping, except to buy gasoline or food.
It will be the same in l’île-du-Prince-Édouard; they must go directly to the Confederation bridge up to Souris, where they will board the ferry that will take them to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.
These decisions were taken in the context of a pandemic of the sars coronavirus.
The government of Québec pointed out that the agreement with the two Maritime provinces also provides that the passenger must have a printed copy of the form devoted to their movement, which must be accessible on its web site, otherwise, it will be impossible to cross the borders of the two provinces.
Motorists should also be in possession of their onward or return ticket for the ferry, as well as a proof of accommodation on site, either tourist or as a family.