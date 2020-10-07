The former protagonist of “Elite” makes it clear why she is the most followed woman on Instagram in Spain with a photo that shows more than her beauty

More daring than ever: Ester Exposito opens her pants and poses from the bed

Ester Exposito in Spain is the most followed woman on Instagram , and this is not only due to her leading role in the Netflix series “Elite” , it must be taken into account that the actress takes seductive photos that her followers fall in love with every day .

Currently Ester Exposito is waiting for the premiere of the new Netflix series , “Someone has to die”, which stars with her partner Alejandro Speitzer and a wonderful cast, but while this is happening she does not stop uploading photos in her official account on Instagram to make your followers fall in love.

It is not a secret that Ester is a very beautiful woman, but she is in charge of making it very clear with photos and videos that she constantly posts on her official account. This time he did it with a photo of her lying on a bed with a raised white blouse and with her jeans detached, thus leaving her toned abdomen in plain sight.

The famous actress has more than 25.6 million followers on Instagram and the photo did not take long to go viral and be commented on by fans of it, who claim to be increasingly in love with her beauty and talent.

The photo became one of the fans' favorites, there is no doubt that the young Spanish woman knows how to keep her millions of followers happy.