More low-rise in case of COVID-19 in Quebec since the end of march

May 31, 2020 13h42 on
Updated at 20h47
The canadian Press
Quebec seems to be heading more and more towards some stabilization. The ministry of Health reported Sunday 408 new cases of the COVID-19, lowering the record set on the eve of the smaller increase daily since the 28th of march.
The authorities have reported 37 new deaths, but the toll has also increased from 165 deaths that would not have been recorded because of a problem of data transmission, mainly in the Montreal area.
This daily update brings the total number of people infected 51 059 since the beginning of the pandemic.
This figure includes, however, 4641 dead and 16 346 cures identified to date. There were in fact 30 072 cases still active as of Saturday.
One more person has been admitted to the hospital for a total of 1198 patients, of whom 171 to the intensive care unit, up to four.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
We added 210 confirmed infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 25 433. The City of Montreal has renewed the state of emergency on the territory of the agglomeration until 4 June.
The number of cases has also slightly increased to 5438 in the region of Laval and 6889 in the Montérégie region.
In Canada
There were more than 1.66 million tests administered in Canada up to now, some 22 360 per day in the last week. About 5 % of them have detected the disease.
Up to now, there have been 90 929 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7294 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 51 059 case in Quebec, of which 4641 death; 27 859 cases in Ontario, of which 2266 death; 7010 case in Alberta, including 143 deaths; 2573 case in British Columbia, including 164 deaths; 1056 case in Nova Scotia, including 60 deaths; 646 cases in Saskatchewan, with 11 deaths; 295 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, 255 fine and three deaths; 132 cases in New Brunswick, of whom 120 were cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.