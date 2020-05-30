More low-rise in case of COVID-19 since the end of march in Quebec
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
An everyday scene of the mobile hospital of LaSalle
Quebec has reported 419 new cases of the COVID-19 Saturday, the lowest increase daily since the end of march. This increase brings the total number of people infected with 50 651 since the beginning of the pandemic.
This figure includes, however, the dead and the 16 070 cures identified to date. There were in fact 30 142 cases still active as of Friday.
The coronavirus has made 76 new victims, a-t-on also announced for a balance of 4439 lives lost in the province.
Sixty-eight people were hospitalized, for a total of 1197. Among these, 167 were in the intensive care, a decrease of five.
We added 385 confirmed infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 25 223. The number of cases rose slightly to settle at 5387 in the region of Laval and 6835 in the Montérégie region.
Number of cases
Up to now, there have been 89 837 confirmed cases and probable in the entire country. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7055 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 50 651 cases in Quebec, including 4439 death ; 27 210 cases in Ontario, of which 2230 death ; 6979 case in Alberta, including 143 deaths ; 2562 case in British Columbia, including 164 deaths ; 1055 case in Nova Scotia, including 59 deaths ; 641 cases in Saskatchewan, including 10 deaths ; 294 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths ; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, 255 fine and three deaths ; 128 cases in New Brunswick, of whom 120 were cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.