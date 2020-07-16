More money to take care of the caregivers
The announcement of the grant took place on Wednesday morning at a press conference at the Monastery of the Augustinians in the presence of the president of the treasury Board and member of parliament for Quebec, Jean-Yves Duclos.
July 15, 2020 19: 23
Leah Martin
The Sun
A federal subsidy of 72 500 $ is added to the fundraising of the Sisters Augustines to accommodate caregivers and family caregivers exhausted by the pandemic.
In June, the Sisters Augustines launched a movement of compassion for the sick and the caregivers of victims of the pandemic COVID-19. From 15 June to 4 July, the nine sisters have done an hour of walking per day to show their support to those who are the front line in this crisis. With this step, they have organized a fundraiser in order to accommodate a larger number of health care workers and family caregivers in the enclosure of the Monastery to offer them a moment of respite and healing. Up to now, they have managed to raise over 140 390 $ and this new grant is added to this sum.
“The amount 72 of $ 500 received today will work with partners in the community health and social services, and community, in order to define the needs and adapt our offer to the reality experienced by the caregivers during the last few months,” says the director-general of the Monastery of the Augustines, Isabelle Duchesneau, in a press release. “We can understand that the experience is unsettling and that there will be a real need of recovery or recovery for several of them.”
The programs of respite and healing to both caregivers and family caregivers are offered at the Monastery of the Augustinians since 2015. Last year, the place would have hosted more than a hundred caregivers and 275 students in the health sciences to the activities of healing and more than 200 family caregivers to stay for a respite, said the release.