More than 1 million jobs have been lost in march
The situation is particular, was eager to emphasize Statistics Canada. Thousands of people have been laid off, some placing themselves in the search for a new job.
This is only the beginning, and it will have to wait until the data in the month of April to have a full extent of the collapse. This is one of the warnings addressed by Statistics Canada on Thursday by announcing a sharp rise in the unemployment rate, both in Quebec and in Canada, where more than three million people have been affected one way or another, whether it’s a layoff or a drop in the number of hours of work.
The figures that strike the imagination : the unemployment rate jumped to 8.1 % in Quebec, up 3.6 percentage points, and 7.8% in Canada, an increase of 2.2 percentage points. From the outset, the federal agency has admitted that the task of making the portrait of the employment market from 15 to 21 march was not ” an ordinary course “, the survey of 56,000 households having taken place by the time the pandemic began its devastation in all sectors of the economy.
About a million jobs have vanished in the month of march, of which two thirds are in Quebec and Ontario. Alone, the services sector in Québec has eliminated 264 000 jobs in one shot, never seen since the keeping of statistics modern. At the canadian level, if one adds the hundreds of thousands of people who have not been able to work their normal hours and those absent, the impact is $ 3.1 million of workers, often in precarious jobs. For example, in the catering and accommodation, where salaries are modest, 294 000 jobs have disappeared, a fall of 24 %.
It is the unemployment rate in Canada for the month of march, a jump of 2.2 percentage points.
“To fully measure the scale and scope of the impact of the COVID-19 on the canadian workers and businesses, additional measures are necessary,” said Statistics Canada. “This includes estimates of the number of Canadians who have kept their jobs but worked fewer hours, and estimates of the number of persons who have not sought work because of the closure constant companies. “
To illustrate the importance that will also be of fundamental data for the month of April, the Institut de la statistique du Québec pointed out that the week of march 15 to 21, has been marked by the beginning of sanitary measures, but that the pause imposed to businesses, non-essential came just the following week, the 23rd of march. Also, since the measures of financial assistance federal were announced after the collection of data from households, this could interfere with the portrait.
“Worse” than expected
For the moment, data on the job losses are “worse” than what was expected, pointed to the National Bank Financial. In the month of April, the decline in aggregate labour market could even exceed the decline of 5.4 % observed during the crisis of 1981-1982. “The option of teleworking enabled due to the pandemic is not accessible to a large part of the workforce, where severe losses in employment recorded in march in the areas where the employees can hardly, or not at all, working from home, namely accommodation, retail trade, manufacturing,” said Krishen Rangasamy.
Many economists expect that the crisis of the unemployment rate to nearly 10 % (Desjardins group), or 12 % over the second quarter of 2020 (Laurentian Bank). “It is sure that we will work on our numbers, but it is more certain” that it goes beyond 10 %, said Thursday Hélène Bégin, senior economist at Desjardins. “In a month, we went from 4.5 % to 8 %, and we believe that in April, it’s going to give it another big shot. “
The next data could, however, be influenced by the federal program of wage subsidy, provided that it is quickly adopted in the Commons, said Ms. Bégin. If several major airlines were like Air Canada, which is committed to deliver 16 500 employees to the payroll, ” a lot of people could consider that they have not lost their jobs.”