More than 10 000 cases of coronavirus in Quebec
April 8, 2020 | Politic | No Comments|
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The government of Quebec made the point on a daily basis on the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
There are 10 031-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, 175 people died and 181 people are in intensive care.
The government Legault reminds us of the importance of protecting the elderly from the COVID-19. The staff of the hospital will be called in reinforcement in the CHSLD. All the staff of the CHSLD will be systematically tested.
