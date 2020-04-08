More than 10 000 cases of coronavirus in Quebec

April 8, 2020

Plus de 10 000 cas de coronavirus au Québec

Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The government of Quebec made the point on a daily basis on the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

There are 10 031-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, 175 people died and 181 people are in intensive care.

The government Legault reminds us of the importance of protecting the elderly from the COVID-19. The staff of the hospital will be called in reinforcement in the CHSLD. All the staff of the CHSLD will be systematically tested.

Other details will follow.

About The Author

magictr

