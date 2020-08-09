Brazil became Saturday, the second country to exceed the 100 000 died of the coronavirus after the United States, according to the latest balance sheet of the ministry of Health.
More than 100 000 deaths in Brazil
Agence France-Presse
RIO DE JANEIRO — The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus has exceeded the Saturday 100, 000 deaths in Brazil, the country most hard hit after the United States, and 10, 000 deaths in South Africa.
The pandemic has claimed more than 720 000 deaths in the world infecting more than 19 million people since the office of the world health Organization (WHO) in China has reported the appearance of the disease at the end of December, according to a count conducted Saturday by AFP from official sources.
The largest country in Latin America, with a population of 212 million inhabitants, has also achieved another symbolic threshold, that of the 3 million people infected.
Failure of tests
The official figures (100 477 dead and 3 012 412 confirmed cases of contamination), however, must be relativized because of the lack of testing, the experts considered that the total number of infected people could be up to six times higher.
Brazil deplores 478 deaths per million inhabitants, a figure equivalent to that of the United States (487), but lower than that of Spain (609) or Italy (583).
On the african continent, it is South Africa which has by far the most horrendous cost. She has gone through Saturday the bar 10 000 deaths since the epidemic first emerged in march, has announced the south african department of Health.
South Africa has also registered a total of 553 188 cases of contamination, which is more than half of those found on the continent as a whole.
While the United States are in the process of crossing the bar and five million cases of COVID-19, with more than 160,000 dead, the White House and Congressional democrats were engaged in the last two weeks in talks to reach a new gigantic plan to support the economy. But these discussions have come to nothing.