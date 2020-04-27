More than 10,000 businesses have already submitted an application for a wage subsidy
Photo: iStock
The wage subsidy emergency of Canada must encourage the maintenance of the employment relationship and, if it is used by enough businesses, ease the delivery of canadian emergency.
More than 10,000 businesses have already submitted an application for the wage subsidy offered by the federal government, has informed the prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday morning.
The portal of the Canada revenue Agency where you can make these requests is available from the break of dawn on Monday.
According to Mr. Trudeau, the first money transfers to businesses will begin on may 7.
The wage subsidy emergency of Canada (SSUC) will provide 75% of the salary of employees, for three months, and this, retroactive to march 15. Employees will not be able to receive more of $ 847 per week from Ottawa and the federal government hopes that employers will pay the rest, but it does not.
This programme must encourage the maintenance of the employment relationship and, if it is used by enough businesses, reduce delivery canadian emergency (PKU) which, in turn, offer $ 2000 per month, for four months, to all those who have lost their income.
In announcing the SSUC, Ottawa calculated that it would cost $ 73 billion $.
On 15 April, when the Trudeau government announced a new easing to the PCU to make it even more accessible, the federal minister for Employment, Carla Qualtrough, had had to explain why she did not have a figure to offer on the total bill of the PCU including the initial budget was $24 billion.
“We still don’t know how many people will forsake the PCU because they have been réembauchées by their employer through wage subsidy of 75 % “, she said.
Less than 10 days later, on April 24, Ottawa had already paid 22.4 billion $ in PKU with more than 7 million Canadians.
Plans déconfinement provinces
At a time when provinces, including Quebec, to prepare a certain return of school activities or commercial, Justin Trudeau says his government does not have to interfere with it.
“This is not the federal government to approve actions that are in the jurisdiction of the provinces. We are a federation and we respect the authority of the provinces to take the appropriate decisions for their citizens. […] What we are developing in partnership with the provinces, it is one of the basic principles “, he offered at his press conference on Monday.
He gave some examples : ensure that there are enough testing of the COVID-19 to monitor the situation and provide “specific conditions” to the various industries to return to work.
“The provinces have the right and have the obligation to put forward specific elements which work for them “, he recalled.
Delivery canadian emergency for students
The liberal government has prepared draft legislation to extend the PKU students. They will be able to collect 1250 $ per month between may and August if they fail to find summer jobs that provide them with a monthly income of more than $1000.
The bill is in the hands of the opposition parties since this weekend, has revealed the prime minister Trudeau. It will therefore be investigated and possibly adopted on Wednesday during a session, in person, of members of parliament.
On Tuesday, a first virtual desktop session, meet as mps.
Remittances
Sunday, Canadians have been able to return to the country from India and Pakistan.
They are more than 345 000 citizens abroad to be registered with the ministry of world Affairs. The actual number of Canadians out of the country is much higher.
Ottawa has distributed $ 7 million in loans to more than 2,100 of these expatriates involuntary. The federal government is still considering some 2000 other loan applications.
Number of cases
There have been more than 717 000 tests administered in Canada up to now. About 7 percent of them have detected the disease.
These tests have identified 47 346 confirmed cases and probable. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 2617 Canadian.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 24 107 cases in Quebec, including 1515 deaths ; 14 856 cases in Ontario, with 892 deaths ; 4480 case in Alberta, of which 73 deaths ; 1948 case in British Columbia, including 100 deaths ; 900 cases in Nova Scotia, including 24 deaths ; 353 cases in Saskatchewan, including six deaths ; 271 cases in Manitoba, including six deaths ; 258 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths ; 118 cases in New Brunswick ; 26 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of which 24 are already cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, eight of which are healed ; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed ; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases in passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.