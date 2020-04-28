More than 150 doctors died of the coronavirus in Italy
A member of the medical staff of the hospital of Cremona, in Lombardy, at work on Monday morning
April 27, 2020 13: 30
Updated at 23: 20
Agence France-Presse
ROME – More than 150 doctors (151) died of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Italy between 11 march and 26 April, has announced on Monday the national Federation of the orders of surgeons (FNOMCEO) on its website.
Italy has registered 26.977 death, or 333 more in 24 hours, for a total of 199.414 case.
This figure of deceased persons, represents a modest rebound compared to the day before, when there had been 260 people dead.
“The trend is still to the progressive decline in deaths and infections,” said Silvio Brusaferro, president of the higher Institute of health (ISS) during the presentation of the report at the headquarters of the civil protection.
The number of patients in intensive care continues its decline, 1.956, and the total number of patients, at 105.813.
Lombardy remains the region most affected, with 13.449 death for 73.479 cases, followed by Emilia-Romagna, 3.431 death for 24.662 case, and the Piedmont, 2.878 death for 25.098 case.