More than 1,500 deaths in NURSING homes, the minister Blais would have “wanted to go faster” [VIDEO]
The prime minister François Legault and the minister of Seniors, Marguerite Blais, in a press conference in Quebec city, Tuesday
May 5, 2020 12h57
Updated at 18h25
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
To end the spell “inhuman” of the elderly shut-in residences, the government has relaxed its exit rules. But this does not apply to NURSING homes, where there are more than 1500 died from the COVID-19. A tragedy for which Marguerite Blais takes a share of the blame.
“I’ll take my share of responsibility. I am the minister responsible for Seniors, the prime minister apologized on behalf of the government, I am a member of the government, and I take my share of responsibility”, she responded, Tuesday, at the press point with the prime minister, François Legault, and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
Point press which, for this announcement of easing, did not release as it was first planned.
In recent interviews, the minister Blais rejected any responsibility for the chaotic situation that prevails during this pandemic in the accommodation centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) in Quebec.
Update of Quebec on the COVID-19 of 5 may
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
On Tuesday, the cape of 1500 residents of NURSING homes who succumbed to the new coronavirus has been surpassed, with 1519 of 2398 reported deaths (63 %).
Ms. Blais is in his third term as the quebec minister responsible for Seniors, the seat she has held for 7 out of the last 13 years. It has been re-elected in October 2018, with the Coalition avenir Quebec, after a passage of five and a half years in this position under the banner of the liberal Party of Quebec, from 2007 to 2012.
“In a previous government, I was not hurt and his hands and feet bound by relation to all that affects residential environments, because it was the responsibility of the minister of Health. It doesn’t mean that I’m not gone in these circles, that I have not noticed, I have not talked. But it takes commitment, it takes a lot more than a person who speaks of the environments. […] NURSING homes have always been the poor children of the ministry of Health and social Services. This is the time that it changes”, she said.
“When I arrived with Mr. Legault, we had a plan,” continues the minister Blais. And I wanted to go faster. I would have liked to be able to implement that plan. […] This is a very important moment to be able to go even faster, take a great speed for a rethinking of all of these areas, there.”
Go out alone and 2 m
The new exit rules are intended to residences for people who are autonomous or semi-autonomous. By and large, these people will again be able to go out without supervision, and finally find their loved ones, but outside and at 2 m distance.
“It has been seen that in some residences, the guidelines are sometimes interpreted in different ways, and then the supervision was in the garage. The seniors walked in the garage!” was illustrated by the minister Blais, outraged.
These outputs become allowed under the conditions of washing the hands and keeping of a register to the output and the input of the residents, they are also encouraged to wear a mask craft in public places. The residence must of course not be the case active COVID-19.
Ms. Blais is also the minister responsible for Family caregivers. As of may 11, all family caregivers will have visitation rights, unless the management of the institution justifies a ban. Young people with disabilities who reside in these places are also targeted by the measure.
“Marguerite and I, it’s not human that, for two months, a person has not been allowed to see his children. It’s not like no good sense. I understand the reason why we’re doing this, we want to avoid the spread of the virus, so we want to protect the physical health. But it is not necessary to protect the physical health to the detriment of mental health”, stressed the prime minister Legault, to justify the decision.
Also next Monday, the people of 70 years and older will be able to resume attendance at the shopping essentials, such as grocery, pharmacy and others, according to time slots reserved.
The prohibition of visits to palliative care is also lifted. Without a doubt, an echo of the remarks made Sunday on Tout le monde en parle by Dr. Joanne Liu, said that during the Ebola outbreak in Africa, “the thing that we have not forgiven is to have left people to die all alone.”
It’s going to come to ne, it’s going to come ne
The psychological barrier of 1,500 deaths should also be taken on Wednesday on the island of Montreal, while 78 of 118 new deaths announced on Tuesday, were the body count to 1488 in the metropolis.
In the light of a calendar of déconfinement shifted to the Montreal metropolitan Community, which includes the north and south suburbs, Dr. Arruda discusses the possibility of extending this territory to Joliette, in the event of a situation out of control in the Lanaudière region.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Quebec city with 33 417, with 7923 people officially restored. Hospitalizations remain poorly stable with 1821 bedridden patients in our hospitals, including 218 to the intensive care unit.
With this recent series of announcements of déconfinement rises “a wind of freedom”, as has been already said by Dr. Arruda. But it is not yet a question of allowing any form of rally, even outside.
“Nature being what it is… It is not that people are not purposes. It is natural! If you put two, three families together, which make it a grill supper, he’ll have more frequent contacts. It is difficult to maintain the two meters. In the street, it is easier, when we cross paths, but a gathering…” explained Dr. Arruda, before quoting The Bolduc.
“But it will come. Discourage-we are not. This is what I want people to say. It will come, discourage us not; but let us at least to measure the effects [of the stages of déconfinement current]. Already many say that it will soon. Let us the time to measure the effects of what we put in place. I’m going to ask you again to be a little patient.”