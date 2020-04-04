More than 15,000 layoffs at Air Canada
Photo: Mark Blinch, The canadian Press
The layoffs will take place over the next two months.
In addition to layoffs that affect more than 15,000 unionized employees of Air Canada, the axe will fall among the managers, the air carrier has been hit hard by the turbulence caused by the pandemic of COVID-19.
Nearly one-third of the managers and staff of administrative and technical support — some 1,400 people — will thus be temporarily deprived of their livelihood, according to an internal note dated Monday that The canadian Press was able to review.
The layoffs will take place over the next two months. Among the unionized staff, mechanics and flight attendants are among the affected workers.
Signed by the first vice-president, employees, culture and communications of the company, Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, the letter also points out that some members of senior management will forfeit their salary, while other executives will see their salaries reduced significantly.
“The crisis is evolving at a pace that nobody could imagine, writes Ms. Meloul-Wechsler. Last year, we generated approximately $ 4.7 billion of revenues in the second quarter.
This year, as we begin the second quarter, we know literally nothing of our revenues to come. “
Ms. Meloul-Wechsler wrote that Air Canada has reduced its flight program of ” 85% to 90% “, or even more than what the airline meant to do last week.
The company will discuss with the Trudeau government around a “kind” of aid to the canadian airline industry, but for the moment, no agreement is reached.
The president and chief executive officer, Calin Rovinescu, as well as the chief financial officer, Michael Rousseau, will forfeit their salary, and the salary of the other members of the executive will be reduced to half. They will, however, their premiums for the year 2019.
The other members of the committee of management will have their pay cut in half, and the decline will be 25 % for managers and 10% for the administrative and technical staff who have not been laid off.