More than 16 million cases in the world, Spain wants to reassure
The epidemic is left to rise in Spain with almost a thousand cases daily on Thursday and Friday, according to the latest balance sheets official. The number of cases reported to the population tripled in the last two weeks, while more than 280 homes are closely monitored by the authorities.
July 26, 2020 8h48
Updated 9h21
MADRID — The pace of the pandemic continues to accelerate in the world, with more than 16 million on Sunday, more than half on the american continent, while Spain was to control” the situation, despite an outbreak of coronavirus.
The COVID-19 wins in new countries, like North Korea, which, until now, said he was spared, and was placed Sunday in a state of”emergency maximum” after the announcement of the first suspected case.
With more than five million new cases detected since 1 July, more than a third of those that have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has killed at least 645 715 deaths in the world, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Sunday morning.
Despite the outbreak of the case, the Spanish government wanted to be reassuring, saying the situation was “under control” and that the homes were “localized and isolated”, in a response to States that have announced restrictions in respect of Spain.
London has announced that passengers coming from Spain should undergo a period of isolation from Sunday, taking seemingly short the british minister of Transport, who is currently on vacation.
Norway has also re-imposed restrictions on trips to Spain and the French prime minister Jean Castex has “strongly recommended” to the French”avoid” to travel to Catalonia.
Instructions that some have not followed : “we know that We are going to have to be vigilant, to be very careful”, told AFP Jean-Louis T., who made the trip with his wife and their 15-year old son to spend three weeks in a holiday home.
The figures leave also on the rise in France, where viral circulation is “net increase”, with over 1000 new cases of coronavirus by day, announced the Directorate-general of Health.
“What we must avoid above all, it is the reconfinement general,” said Jean Castex, because of the consequences “catastrophic” economic, social and psychological.
In Italy, the authorities of the Campania region in the south have hardened the rules : from now on, this will be 1000 euros (1564 $) fine for those who do not wear masks in confined spaces.
Anxiety in North Korea
In North Korea, the leader Kim Jong has called an emergency meeting of the political bureau of the communist party in power to adopt “emergency measures” maximum in order to contain the spread of the virus in the country, hermetically sealed.
“It seems that the vicious virus got into the country,” he said, quoted by the official agency press KCNA.
The person suspected of having introduced the COVID-19 in North Korea’s entry “on the 19th of July after illegally crossing the demarcation line” with South Korea, according to KCNA.
“No country is spared”, had stressed on Saturday the world health Organization (WHO), adding that the strong increase in the number of cases is due to a high transmission in areas of high population concentration such as on the american continent and in South Asia.
The United States, the country with the most mournful with 146 463 deaths for 4 178 730 cases.
In countries that had succeeded in containing the virus, the numbers start rising.
The iranian authorities have announced Sunday, 216 people dead and called on the population to be vigilant against the virus, in order to save the caregiver, earned by “fatigue”.
Australia has experienced its most deadly Sunday, with ten deaths and an increase in the number of cases in spite of the severe measures of containment.
More football in Vietnam
In Latin America, the cancellation of festivities and sports events are increasing.
The traditional year-end party in Rio de Janeiro, which brings together millions of spectators on the beach of Copacabana to see the fireworks, has been cancelled, and Sao Paulo was postponed sine die carnival.
Brazil, the second country most affected by the pandemic, after the United States with approximately 2.3 million cases, has saved Saturday, more than 1200 new cases, bringing the death toll to more than 86 000.
Panama has renounced to host the world Cup soccer under 20 years of age, which was to take place in early 2021, as well as the sport Games of central America and the Caribbean by 2022.
Still in Panama, a pilot of colombia which the company is a victim of the collapse of the airline transportation deals by making and selling buns.
“With the pandemic, I was going mad with nothing to do at home. I was angry, frustrated,” explains the pilot became a baker of fortune, Juan Salazar.
In Japan, a championship football game (J-League) was postponed on Sunday following the discovery of a case of coronavirus in the numbers of one of the two teams, a first since the resumption of the competition at the beginning of the month.
And in Vietnam, the local competitions of football have been suspended on Sunday after the announcement of the first case of coronavirus in about one hundred days.