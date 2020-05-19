More than 28 000 deaths in France in total, 483 in 24 hours
May 17, 2020 14h34
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — More than 28,000 people have died in connection with the COVID-19 in France since the 1st of march, of which 483 in the last 24 hours, according to balance sheet released Sunday night by the ministry of Health.
This balance of daily life is the most important of these past few weeks and is basically due to death in the attending nursing homes (Ehpad) and other medico-social establishments (+429 compared to Saturday, compared with +54 in the hospital), bringing the total dead to 28, 108.
Asked by AFP, the Directorate-general of Health (DGS) has not been able to give reason for this significant increase, indicating only that all the balance sheets daily were the outcome of a “refresh of the data transmitted by the ARS (regional agency of health) public Health in France”, the agency’s national health.
These days, the numbers of long-term care Facility had been the subject of several corrections, testifying to the difficulty to collect and report these data.
In contrast, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care unit continue to decline. The presence of patients in the resuscitation is a key indicator of the epidemic, and it continues the recession that began in recent weeks.
Since the beginning of the epidemic, 98 569 people were hospitalized, of which approximately 17 500 in resuscitation. More than 61 000 have returned home cured.
Four regions, located in the north and the east of France including the paris area, account for 74 % of hospitalized cases.