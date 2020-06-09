More than 4000 nominations for the new accelerated training to become a care attendant come from the Outaouais region, where three schools will offer the program from June 15.
June 8, 2020 18h17
More than 4,000 applications to become a servant to the beneficiaries in the Outaouais region
Justine Mercier
The Right
For Quebec as a whole, 91 326 applications were submitted for the training program set up by the government in the hope to train 10,000 new orderlies, due to the shortage that is rampant in shelters and long-term care (CHSLDS) in the province.
From the start of the registration process, the candidates have flocked to this three months of training with a scholarship$ 760 per week. The candidates will be required to commit to work for a year in the network once their certificate of professional studies in support of the care assistance, health facility obtained, without which they must repay the sums received in the form of a bursary.
The ministry of Education has indicated to the Law have received 4199 to register for this program in the Outaouais region. “This number, however, must be considered with caution, since it includes duplicates received (approximately 9% of total enrolment), the latter can not be isolated by region”, said the ministry.
With a proportion of duplicates of 9%, it would 3821 nominations for the Outaouais region.