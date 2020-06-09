More than 4,000 applications to become a servant to the beneficiaries in the Outaouais region

More than 4000 nominations for the new accelerated training to become a care attendant come from the Outaouais region, where three schools will offer the program from June 15.

June 8, 2020 18h17

Justine Mercier

The Right

More than 4000 nominations for the new accelerated training to become a care attendant come from the Outaouais region, where three schools will offer the program from June 15.

For Quebec as a whole, 91 326 applications were submitted for the training program set up by the government in the hope to train 10,000 new orderlies, due to the shortage that is rampant in shelters and long-term care (CHSLDS) in the province.

From the start of the registration process, the candidates have flocked to this three months of training with a scholarship$ 760 per week. The candidates will be required to commit to work for a year in the network once their certificate of professional studies in support of the care assistance, health facility obtained, without which they must repay the sums received in the form of a bursary.

The ministry of Education has indicated to the Law have received 4199 to register for this program in the Outaouais region. “This number, however, must be considered with caution, since it includes duplicates received (approximately 9% of total enrolment), the latter can not be isolated by region”, said the ministry.

With a proportion of duplicates of 9%, it would 3821 nominations for the Outaouais region.

Three institutions

In the region, three institutions offer the new training. These are vocational training centres (PSC) Vision of the Future (Hull sector), la Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (Maniwaki) and Pontiac (Mansfield-et-Pontefract).

The ministry of Education reported that “the number of students who will follow the training depends on the needs of the health sector for each region, the number of teachers available in each vocational training centre and the number of people interested, who are going through the registration steps”. This process must be performed quickly, because the training starts next Monday.

The Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l’outaouais said the PSC’s Vision of the Future, on the boulevard Saint-Raymond, will be able to accommodate a number still undetermined students, because there are still checks to be done on the amount of available seats according to the instructions of distancing physical force.

On the side of the Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l’outaouais, there will be 22 places in the PSC Pontiac, and the PSC of the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau.

The PSC must quickly analyze the requests. The eligible candidates will be contacted this week and will be invited to send their curriculum vitae and a text of motivation, after which they could be invited to an interview at a distance. A validation of the state of health and previous convictions of the candidates will be also made.

Those who are selected and who will be attending the course will be entitled to an annual salary of$ 49,000 when they are hired in the network, indicated by the prime minister François Legault in revealing the details of the new training of 375 hours.

The government specifies that students “will not make back-and-forth between the vocational training centres and the health institutions” during their training, all with the aim of avoiding the spread of the COVID-19″.

