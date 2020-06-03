More than 42,000 entries to the paid training of employee in the CHSLD
During his press briefing daily held a rare time before the dinner, François Legault had agreed to embark on a “transaction that is without a net, an operation which is crucial, which is urgent. It is not certain, there is no guarantee anywhere that it will succeed. But we must, all together, we succeed”.
June 2, 2020 11h44
Updated at 18h35
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
The government of Quebec has launched on Tuesday, at 11: 30, its program of paid training to recruit 10 000 attendants in CHSLDS, with the key as many full-time jobs and salaries to match. At 14h, the prime minister is reported to have already 17 000 registrations. 18h, it was 42 003!
François Legault jumped on the first question from the opposition in the early after-noon, in the Salon bleu of the national Assembly, to reveal that his operation of great seduction was already its fruit through the site Quebec.ca/devenirpreposé. The question of the head of the liberal Party, Dominique Anglade, spoke precisely of the jobs lost.
“Besides, we had 10,000 employees absent from our NURSING homes, so it was particularly hard in our NURSING homes. Moreover, we launched an operation at 11.30 this morning to recruit 10,000 new employees. Just before entering, I was told that there are already 17 000 registrations! Therefore, it is hoped that with the formation of these new people, we will be able to turn the page on the part of health”, he said happily.
The goal by the end of the mandate
A few hours earlier, during his press briefing daily held a rare time before dinner, Mr. Legault was recognized begin in “an operation that is without a net, an operation which is crucial, which is urgent. It is not certain, there is no guarantee anywhere that it will succeed. But we must, all together, we succeed”.
It is, however, remained vague about what he will consider as a success, in this folder. “I am an ambitious, I aim for 10 000, but good. Each qualified person and the more that we will be able to add in NURSING homes, it’s going to be it of fact,” replied Mr. Legault.
The prime minister seems even to have made its first goal by the end of the present mandate, in two years.
“I say to myself that if, at the end of my mandate, I had just dealt with the situation in the NURSING homes, I would be happy already. And then I would have done a lot if we were able to say : “Finally, we deal with dignity and then we give all the necessary care to our seniors in our NURSING homes.” Just do it, for me, it would be a great achievement, and then I’ll make sure.”
Here are the enrollment numbers by region, Tuesday at 18 h :
– Abitibi-Témiscamingue : 353
– Bas-Saint-Laurent : 518
– Capitale-Nationale : 2346
– Centre-du-Québec : 1169
Chaudière-Appalaches : 1020
North Shore : 253
– The eastern townships : 1711
– Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine : 228
– Lanaudière : 3024
– The laurentians : 3186
– Laval : 2591
– Mauricie : 1222
– Montérégie : 6463
– Montreal : 15 240
– Nord-du-Québec : 165
– Ottawa : 1600
– Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean : 914
Note, however, that the last experience of the kind of government Legault had experienced a few misfires. In April, the 50,000 people who register on the site JeContribue to work in NURSING homes were, in fact, than 19 000, because of many duplicates and entries repeated up to 10 times.
Even if it means having to move to Montreal
Data from 15 June to 15 September in 52 of the 72 school boards or centres of academic services in Quebec, the new training 375 hours will lead to an attestation of vocational studies (AEP).
The trades of the “attendants in CHSLDS” is thus created. Different from orderlies, who get a diploma of vocational studies (DEP) at the end of a training of 870 hours and then work in the places of accommodation for older people, but also in hospital or in home care. A course which is more demanding in terms of time”, but that “opens more doors”, says the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge.
“I say to myself that if, at the end of my mandate, I had just dealt with the situation in the NURSING homes, I would be happy already. ”
The prime minister François Legault
There is also the breakdown by region. We have seen since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19, the needs are mostly felt in the Montreal area.
The prime minister Legault hopes that the entries will correspond to the needs in each region.
“It is not impossible that eventually, either for training or for work in the future, people may be forced to relocate to the region, for example by coming to Montreal. This is not impossible,” admitted Mr. Legault.
“The ideal situation is that we receive applications exactly to the right places. But, at a given time, if there is a region that lack of applications, for example Montreal, and then there are others who have too, you could say to some people : “Would you be interested in coming to the training or to work in another area?””
Just to pay 760 $ a week for 12 weeks to 10, 000 people, this training program will cost at least $ 91.2 million to the government.
The graduates will then no minimum period required to abide by in the business.
Those who enroll must be canadian citizens.
52 new death, 239 cases of more
The prime minister Legault does not unpack it, the more the balance sheet for daily new deaths and cases reported in the past 24 hours in press briefing.
Don’t go when not even in silence the loss of 52 lives of most in Quebec, bringing to 4713, the number of Quebecers who died of the COVID-19 since mid-march.
The daily number of new people tested positive for coronavirus is down for four consecutive days, and at its lowest in two and a half months, or 239 new cases raise the total to 51, 539.
The number of hospitalizations, 1175, and the number of patients treated in the icu, 161, also continue to decrease.
Of these 239 new cases, 107 were listed in Montreal, which is about fifty of the 3000 dead (2947). The Montérégie region has surpassed the 400 deaths (401) and the Maurice and Centre-du-Québec 200 killed (203), while the Chaudière-Appalaches has become the 10th region in order to achieve the 500 cases.