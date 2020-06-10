More than 5000 people dead: “We must draw lessons,” said Legault [VIDEO]

| June 9, 2020 | News | No Comments

Plus de 5000 morts: «On doit tirer des leçons», dit Legault [VIDÉO]

Plus de 5000 morts: «On doit tirer des leçons», dit Legault [VIDÉO]

The prime minister François Legault, accompanied by the minister of Health Danielle McCann and the national director of public health Horacio Arruda, at a press conference in Quebec city, Tuesday

Share

June 9, 2020 11h22

Updated at 19h54

Share

More than 5000 people dead: “We must draw lessons,” said Legault [VIDEO]

Plus de 5000 morts: «On doit tirer des leçons», dit Legault [VIDÉO]

Plus de 5000 morts: «On doit tirer des leçons», dit Legault [VIDÉO]

Olivier Bossé

The Sun

At the 90th day of the crisis, the COVID-19 in Quebec, the death count has surpassed the symbolic milestone of 5,000 deaths on Tuesday. The prime minister François Legault says that “as a society, we must learn lessons” from this tragedy. “It is a matter of pride”.

First lesson : reinvest heavily in our accommodation for the elderly, especially NURSING homes, has insisted Mr. Legault during his press briefing almost daily.

“I don’t have to lie to you not, it’s going to cost a lot more, he recognized. If you take just 10 000 more employees [whose training also paid starts next Monday], make a small calculation. To $ 50,000, $ 49,000 a year, that is $ 500 million. In addition, it is necessary to adjust the benefits. It’s going to be a little bit of savings on the extra time, but it will also have an impact on private residences. It is committed to help, that is the money to be recurring.

“Obviously, renovate and build new homes for the elders, it is billions of dollars. But honestly, I think the Quebecois will agree with me when I say that our seniors deserve it and it is a matter of pride. I think that if there was one thing we wish to all, in Quebec, it is to take the necessary action so that in the future, we are proud of the way we treat our seniors who are in homes long-term care.”

Mr. Legault speaks at the same time an economic revival, driven with the help of bill 61, to which the three opposition parties in the national Assembly require significant changes.

“I don’t have to lie to you not, it’s going to cost a lot more. If you just take 10 000 employees more, do a little calculation. To $ 50,000, $ 49,000 a year, that is $ 500 million. ”


The prime minister François Legault

To do this, the prime minister does not reject the idea of sit later than this Friday, the scheduled end of the parliamentary session. “If it is necessary to extend it to be able to pass the bill there and then to hand over Quebec to work quickly, we are prepared to do,” attests-t-it, saying not to worry about the corruption in spite of the relief of the attribution rules of contracts contained in bill 61.

“These people have a other science”

On the legal action taken against the government of Quebec and the public Health have adopted measures of containment that are too burdensome to fight against the COVID-19, prosecution led by lawyer Guy Bertrand, Mr. Legault continues to believe that “the steps taken were necessary”.

These measures “were similar to measures taken around the world. We had a virus that was spreading at speed large V. He had to make sure of confining the maximum number of people to stop this spread. It was done in the name of higher interests of Quebec and Quebec. That some think that this was done or continues to do so unnecessarily, as the rest of us, we listened to the science. But, hey, these people have a other science, we can do nothing,” replied the prime minister.

To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval

5029 victims of the COVID-19

This science says that 45 loss of life as a result of coronavirus have been added, from Monday to Tuesday. The balance sheet amounts to 5029 Quebec died of this disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data of the day are reported 138 new cases detected of COVID-19, the lowest daily total since march 22. Quebec now has listed 53 of 185 cases. Sign of the slowdown of the spread, the average of new cases per day over the course of the last week is 227, with the last two days below 200.

The number of hospitalizations continues to decline each day, this time of 15, for $ 961. Down to 208 for the last week, while the number of patients hospitalized fell by more than half since the peak of 1876 may 12.

Of these 961, 117 people are being treated in intensive care, four less than the previous day.

Plus de 5000 morts: «On doit tirer des leçons», dit Legault [VIDÉO]

Infographic The Sun

The bars must follow the law

Side déconfinement, dates of re-opening will soon be established for the training centers, whose representatives demonstrated in front of the parliament building on Tuesday, as well as other closed places of gathering, such as bars. Some owners of the bars have speculated that they would challenge the law in order to avoid bankruptcy.

“It is necessary to comply with the law, slice the prime minister Legault. We said that we wanted to déconfiner in a gradual manner. So, what we said is that we will re-open gradually the restaurants, and eventually bars. But for the good of the whole of quebec society, the last thing you want is to have an increase in the spread of the virus because it opens everything at the same time. Therefore, we will enforce the law, then what needs to be closed must remain closed.”

The luggage space individually to two metres could possibly be reduced to one metre within a few weeks, as is the case in other countries. The distance of two meters has been adopted in Québec, after a few weeks of a pandemic, by excess of caution.

“What we do know is that two meters, the risk is relatively low. A 1.5 meter, it has a gain [of protection], however, even more as compared to one meter. That fact that it is this which makes the choice. We went with a two metres because, anyway, when we said two metres, people will find themselves inside of 1.5, a meter, on a few occasions. It has been a notion of caution,” explains the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.

Update of Quebec on the COVID-19

CPAC

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *