More than 5000 people dead: “We must draw lessons,” said Legault [VIDEO]
The prime minister François Legault, accompanied by the minister of Health Danielle McCann and the national director of public health Horacio Arruda, at a press conference in Quebec city, Tuesday
Share
June 9, 2020 11h22
Updated at 19h54
Share
More than 5000 people dead: “We must draw lessons,” said Legault [VIDEO]
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
At the 90th day of the crisis, the COVID-19 in Quebec, the death count has surpassed the symbolic milestone of 5,000 deaths on Tuesday. The prime minister François Legault says that “as a society, we must learn lessons” from this tragedy. “It is a matter of pride”.
First lesson : reinvest heavily in our accommodation for the elderly, especially NURSING homes, has insisted Mr. Legault during his press briefing almost daily.
“I don’t have to lie to you not, it’s going to cost a lot more, he recognized. If you take just 10 000 more employees [whose training also paid starts next Monday], make a small calculation. To $ 50,000, $ 49,000 a year, that is $ 500 million. In addition, it is necessary to adjust the benefits. It’s going to be a little bit of savings on the extra time, but it will also have an impact on private residences. It is committed to help, that is the money to be recurring.
“Obviously, renovate and build new homes for the elders, it is billions of dollars. But honestly, I think the Quebecois will agree with me when I say that our seniors deserve it and it is a matter of pride. I think that if there was one thing we wish to all, in Quebec, it is to take the necessary action so that in the future, we are proud of the way we treat our seniors who are in homes long-term care.”
Mr. Legault speaks at the same time an economic revival, driven with the help of bill 61, to which the three opposition parties in the national Assembly require significant changes.
“I don’t have to lie to you not, it’s going to cost a lot more. If you just take 10 000 employees more, do a little calculation. To $ 50,000, $ 49,000 a year, that is $ 500 million. ”
—
The prime minister François Legault
To do this, the prime minister does not reject the idea of sit later than this Friday, the scheduled end of the parliamentary session. “If it is necessary to extend it to be able to pass the bill there and then to hand over Quebec to work quickly, we are prepared to do,” attests-t-it, saying not to worry about the corruption in spite of the relief of the attribution rules of contracts contained in bill 61.
“These people have a other science”
On the legal action taken against the government of Quebec and the public Health have adopted measures of containment that are too burdensome to fight against the COVID-19, prosecution led by lawyer Guy Bertrand, Mr. Legault continues to believe that “the steps taken were necessary”.
These measures “were similar to measures taken around the world. We had a virus that was spreading at speed large V. He had to make sure of confining the maximum number of people to stop this spread. It was done in the name of higher interests of Quebec and Quebec. That some think that this was done or continues to do so unnecessarily, as the rest of us, we listened to the science. But, hey, these people have a other science, we can do nothing,” replied the prime minister.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
5029 victims of the COVID-19
This science says that 45 loss of life as a result of coronavirus have been added, from Monday to Tuesday. The balance sheet amounts to 5029 Quebec died of this disease since the beginning of the pandemic.
The data of the day are reported 138 new cases detected of COVID-19, the lowest daily total since march 22. Quebec now has listed 53 of 185 cases. Sign of the slowdown of the spread, the average of new cases per day over the course of the last week is 227, with the last two days below 200.
The number of hospitalizations continues to decline each day, this time of 15, for $ 961. Down to 208 for the last week, while the number of patients hospitalized fell by more than half since the peak of 1876 may 12.
Of these 961, 117 people are being treated in intensive care, four less than the previous day.