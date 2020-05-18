More than 500,000 cases in Latin America and the Caribbean
May 17, 2020 8h31
Agence France-Presse
MONTEVIDEO — The number of cases of infections with the novel coronavirus, has exceeded Sunday, the threshold of half a million in Latin America and the Caribbean, with 28 463 died of the disease COVID-19 in the region, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources.
According to this review at 6 o’clock GMT, the region totals 501 563 cases, to almost half in Brazil is the country of the area the most affected.
The brazilian authorities have recognized Saturday, nearly 15,000 new cases and 816 deaths, bringing the count total for the country to 233 142 cases and 15 633 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic originated in China in December.
In many cases, the Peru is the second country in the region most affected (88 541 cases and 2523 deaths), followed by the Mexico with 47 144 cases.
But in the number of deaths from the disease COVID-19, Mexico is the second country most affected in the region, with 5045 dead.
Chile, where the capital began on Saturday, a “mega-quarantine” imposed after a sudden increase in the number of cases and deaths, accounts for 41 428 cases and 421 deaths.
In Ecuador, the number of infections rises to 32 723 and deaths to 2688.
Among the other countries of the region, the most affected are Colombia (14 939 cases and 562 deaths), the dominican Republic (11 739 cases, 424 deaths), Panama (9449 cases, 69 deaths) and Argentina (7792 cases, 363 deaths).
The number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections is due to the disparity of the policies of diagnosis followed by each country, a lot of testing as cases requiring hospital care.
In the world, approximately 4.6 million cases have been officially diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic, including nearly 310 000 deaths. Among the cases detected, more than 1.6 million are now considered as cured.