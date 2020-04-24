More than 7 million Canadians claimed the Benefit of canadian emergency
Photo: Jonathan Hayward, The canadian Press
More than seven million people have asked the Provision of canadian emergency, so that the expenses of the emergency assistance program continues to increase, revealed Friday, new data.
The figures published in the morning by the federal government reveal that 22.4 billion $ have been paid through the delivery of $ 2000 per month.
Between the time that the government started to accommodate the requests for help, at the beginning of the month, and on Thursday, he received 7,12 millions of unique requests for the program, which has a budget of $ 24 billion.
PKU is one of the many programs that the liberals have revealed in recent weeks to combat the economic effects of the pandemic COVID-19. Four of these measures are discussed in reports published on Friday by the parliamentary budget officer.
According to the latter, the loan program of $ 25 billion to the companies will probably cost a little more than 9.1 billion to the federal government with the collection of the sum of the interest cost, the cost of default of payment and the cost of the exemption of the repayment of the loans.
The liberals have created the Account urgency for canadian companies to grant interest-free loans of up to $ 40,000 to cover their operating costs. These loans provide for an exemption from reimbursement of up to $ 10,000 if the loan is repaid by the end of 2022.