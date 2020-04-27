More than 90 000 cases officially confirmed in Iran
April 26, 2020 9h48
Agence France-Presse
TEHRAN — Iran has passed the milestone of 90 000 infections with the novel coronavirus, according to official figures published Sunday in Tehran, which also report the lowest numbers of deaths daily due to the disease since mid-march.
Between Saturday afternoon and Sunday mid-day, the health authorities have identified 1153 new infections, bringing the total of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus to 90 481, indicated Kianouche Jahanpour, a spokesperson for the ministry of Health.
At the same time, 60 additional deaths due to the virus have been registered, bringing to 5710 dead on the balance sheet of the pandemic in Iran, has added to Mr. Jahanpour during his press conference daily.
This is the number of deaths daily is the lowest announced by the ministry since the 10th of march.
Iran, which announced its first case of contamination in February, is by far the country most affected by the new coronavirus in the Middle East.
Even if the death toll daily viral pneumonia is in “sharp decline”, it is necessary to continue to adhere to the safety instructions and the rules of social distancing, said Mr. Jahanpour.
Since 11 April, the State has allowed a progressive reopening of shops, and has lifted restrictions on travel inside the country.
Schools, universities, mosques, shrines, shiite, cinemas, stadiums and other places of aggregation, however, remain closed throughout the country, who lives since Saturday, to the rhythm of ramadan.
Then the official figures, iranians are considered to be widely under-appreciated abroad, but also in the interior of the country, some health officials iranians were alarmed of a possible resurgence of the virus.
Quoted Saturday by the semi-official agency Isna, the coordinator of the fight against the epidemic of COVID-19 in the capital, Aliréza Zali, criticised and re-openings of stores “in haste” could, according to him, to create “new waves” of contamination and “complicate the control of the epidemic”.
Another senior official of the ministry of Health has issued similar concerns for other provinces severely affected.
The authorities do not give the more detail of the contamination and deaths by province, but the province of Tehran is considered to be among the most affected if not more affected by the epidemic.