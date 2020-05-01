More than a million cured of the COVID-19 in the world
May 1, 2020 | Health | No Comments|
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
Canada 21 422 people who have been cured of the COVID-19.
More than a million people have now survived the pandemic of sars coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins university.
The resource Centre on the coronavirus of the institution testified Friday morning, very precisely, from 1 022 331 healings.
The first three places are occupied by the United States, Germany and Spain, where there were respectively 153 947, 126 900 and 112 050 people healed.
Canada would be home to 21 422, good for 11th place, behind Switzerland and ahead of Ireland.
The Centre also identifies nearly 234, 000 deaths. The first three places belong to Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.