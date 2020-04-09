More than a million job losses in march, according to Statistics Canada
Photo: Nathan Denette Archives The canadian Press
The canadian economy has lost 1 011 000 jobs in march, in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19.
Statistics Canada reports that the unemployment rate increased 2.2 percentage points to reach 7.8 %. This is the biggest monthly increase recorded since 1976, when comparable data began to be published.
The increase brings the unemployment rate to a level last seen in October 2010.
In Quebec, the unemployment rate from February to march went from 4.5 to 8.1 %.
Economists warn that the figures will be even higher in April, millions of Canadians have had to seek emergency aid from the federal government.
Statistics Canada has had to revise some of its traditional measures, the number of persons in employment, unemployed or out of the labour market in order to better assess the effects of the COVID-19 on the labour market, which have been dramatic and sudden.
The number of unemployed increased by 413 000 between February and march, mainly due to layoffs of temporary or of workers who expect to return to their jobs in six months.
Statistics Canada data revealed on Thursday morning also indicate that the majority of job losses took place in the private sector, the biggest decline has hit young people aged 15 to 24 years.
In the provinces
Provincially, employment declined in all provinces, including 264,000 or 6% in Quebec, the province most affected in percentage. Part-time employment has fallen more than 21 % in a month in Quebec, compared to 2.6% for the full-time employment.
Moreover, Statistics Canada has observed last month that in general, workers in precarious jobs and of lower quality were more likely to be affected by job losses.
The unemployment rate also increased in the three Maritime provinces. It went from 6.9% to 8.8% in New Brunswick, from 7.8 % to 9% in Nova Scotia and 8 % to 8.6 % at Île-du-Prince-Édouard.
In Newfoundland and Labrador, Statistics Canada reports that the unemployment rate has declined from 12% in February to 11.7 % last month.
In addition, the federal agency reported that his Survey on the active population has begun to measure the hours lost in 1997. Since, the comparison that most closely matches the sudden drop in economic activity observed in the last month has been the ice storm of 1998, which has greatly affected the provinces of Quebec and Ontario.