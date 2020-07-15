More than one case active COVID-19 in Chaudière-Appalaches
The outbreak at the Mansion Liverpool has been hard to manage.
Share
July 14, 2020 16h36
Share
More than one case active COVID-19 in Chaudière-Appalaches
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The region of Chaudière-Appalaches is a relatively well since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19. In date of Tuesday, it had only 523 confirmed cases, eight deaths, and no hospitalization. As 514 people are now restored, there would remain, therefore, more than one case (confirmed) is still active. The Sun has made the point on Tuesday with the director of public health, Chaudière-Appalaches, Dr. Liliana Romero.
Out of the 214 residential environments for seniors located on the territory of the CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches (29 CHSLD-public, five-CHSLD private institutes and 180 private residences for seniors (RPPS), intermediate resources, and homes of family type), only two EPS have been dealing with an outbreak, including one, that of the Manoir of the Tree silver, has been rapidly brought under control (after the fact when even one death among the four residents infected).
The other outbreak, which occurred in Manor, Liverpool, has been much more difficult to manage. “It lasted 100 days and six deaths. It was very unfortunate. But when the virus enters resources such as this, we must, unfortunately, expect high death rates”, says Dr. Romero.
“But we have not had an outbreak in our [29] CHSLD, and this is very encouraging,” says the director of public health of Chaudière-Appalaches. According to her, a key to the success of the region lies in the team of public health, “a team of very competent, very responsive, very wilful, who worked long days, seven days a week, to respond to the crisis”.
Another factor which has definitely contributed to limiting outbreaks in residential environments for seniors, according to Dr. Liliana Romero : the measures taken at the beginning of the pandemic to prevent the movement of staff from one institution to another. “We banned the ways to do that. And, if we had a person who came from another region, it had to be isolate and be tested”, she says.
“Tight management of the event”
Dr. Romero also believes that the presence of nurses in in-home support who are trained in infection prevention and control has played a key role in the management of the health crisis.
“These teams of home support workers moving into the RPA, and it is thanks to them that we have detected cases quickly. We had alerted the nurses to detect immediately any symptom, and as soon as they saw something, they we alertaient,” says the doctor.
“From the beginning of the crisis, there was a tight management of the case,” says Dr. Romero, citing in particular the outbreak in mid-march at the école secondaire Les Etchemins, which has been finally restricted to three isolated cases of COVID-19.
The director of public health of the Chaudière-Appalaches also mentions that there has been “a lot of the screening in the region”, around 500 tests per day at the height of the crisis. Currently, the CISSS, which covers a population of 489, 000 people, produces more or less 250 tests per day, calculated the doctor. About 70 % of the cases detected have been in the sector of Lévis, the most densely populated country of the region.
Fifteen cases have also been reported in June in foreign workers at Sainte-Clothilde-de-Beauce. According to Dr. Romero, “there were workers who were apparently asymptomatic and who have travelled during the incubation period of the disease” in a charter flight with several other foreign workers are distributed in different regions of Quebec.
“We contained it pretty quickly […]. It was ensured that all measures were really implemented by the employer, that workers were isolated, and did some testing. It turned out that workers were positive and had no symptoms. We then launched a cry of alarm to the other regions of Quebec for that they check among their foreign workers if they had any cases,” says Dr. Romero.
System monitoring automated
In anticipation of the return to the classroom in the fall, the Direction de santé publique de Chaudière-Appalaches are working to put in place a system monitoring automated.
“The primary schools, secondary schools and child care services will declare the absences, and we will intervene. We are going to call, evaluate symptoms, and pass a screening test to try to limit the damage,” explains Dr. Romero, who also welcomes the fact that the public health of the Chaudière-Appalaches has now automated its process of” case management COVID-19. “It no longer works with fax, as it did prior to the crisis,” she said.
According to Dr. Liliana Romero, the challenge of public health in view of a possible second wave of COVID-19 remains the human resources. “One does what one can with what one a. There should be more nurses trained to do epidemiological investigations, and more professional to do the screening,” points out the specialist.