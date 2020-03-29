Morlaco – 3D-printed motorcycle engine Honda Fireblade
March 29, 2020
A high-tech company Bottpower presented 3D-printed motorcycle engine Honda Fireblade.
The company Bottpower is located in Valencia, Spain. She focuses on sports and high-performance motorcycles. The staff is small. The firm mainly creates from scratch or prepare a ready-made motorcycle for the track. Engineers Bottpower are not shy to use modern technology.
New motorcycle called the Morlaco. The majority of custom parts made on 3D printer: the frame, fuel tank, air box, seat, inlet tube, attachment. For printing used equipment Optimus 3D.
