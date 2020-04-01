Mortal Shell – dark “soulseek” where the main character is infused into the bodies of the fallen warriors
Ordered another “soulseek”? Even if not, still hold – it is called Mortal Shell, and was previously known as Dungeonhaven. Announcing the trailer is encouraging!
The main character begins a journey through the abandoned lands of the fading of the world as an empty vessel (nothing like?). He needs to fulfill the orders of the mysterious Dark father, crushing the formidable enemies and gathering all the saints glands in the temples of devout followers.
The main “trick” the game – the ability to possess the bodies of fallen warriors, each of which has its own set of abilities and fighting style. The better you make contact with the particular shell, the more powerful her abilities become.
Design Studio is engaged in Cold Symmetry, which in 2017 was founded by game industry veterans who worked on AAA projects: Andrew McLennan-Murray (Andrew McLennan-Murray), Anton Gonzalez (Anton Gonzalez) and Vitaly Bulgars. The publisher is a British company PlayStack.
The developers promise a non-linear passage, during which you will visit a wide variety of locations, including wetlands, giant Cathedral of obsidian rocks and ancient tomb, frozen in the ridge of the mountain. On the way you will wait a grotesque monster.
Mortal Shell will be released in the third quarter of 2020 on the PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Russian language is not stated. To sign up for the closed beta test through the official shell channel games.