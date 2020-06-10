Moscow revit, Europe wants to prepare for the next pandemic

Moscow was of world on Tuesday.
People take a sunbath in a park of Moscow.
“Future pandemics”
While the easing of restrictions is the order of the day, throughout the world, several european leaders, saying that the Eu had not been at the height of the face of the COVID-19, were asked Tuesday to the EU that it should be studied how to better prepare for the next pandemic.
The response is chaotic in the face of the new coronavirus, which has officially 184 256 in the EU, has “raised questions” on the level of preparedness, and emphasized the need for a wide approach to Europe, in particular when it is question of a second wave of the pandemic, to analyze-in a letter to the president of the european Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanied by a guidance document.
The letter is signed by the president of france Emmanuel Macron, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, the Polish Mateusz Morawiecki, the Spanish Pedro Sanchez, the Belgian Sophie Wilmes and dane, Mette Frederiksen.
The day before, the boss of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had launched a warning from Geneva : “although the situation in Europe is improving, in the world it is getting worse”. The number of dead amounted to more than 407, 000 deaths on Tuesday at 16h.
Some 75 % of the new cases registered on Sunday, day record with 136 000 new cases, have been in 10 countries, mainly in america and in south Asia.
Peru, the second country most affected in Latin America, reached Tuesday, the bar of the 200 000 reported infections (5738 death).
Mr Tedros, in countries where the situation is improving, “the greatest threat is now the let-go”.
“Hungry,”
The UN is also concerned about the consequences of the pandemic : its secretary-general, Antonio Guterres has warned of a “global food crisis” the long-term implications.
“Our food systems no longer work, and the pandemic of the COVID-19 worsens the situation,” he said Tuesday, recalling that today “more than 820 million people do not have enough to eat”.
According to Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, “more and more families eat only twice a day, or eat only corn, and some are hungry”.
In an attempt to curb the potentially disastrous results of the health crisis for the economy, the French government unveiled on Tuesday a plan to support the aerospace industry, representing “a total effort of 15 billion euros, 1.5 billion of which was devoted to research toward a plane to be carbon-neutral by 2035.
In the world, the airlines could suffer more than $ 84 billion in losses by 2020, and more than $ 15 billion again in 2021, said on Tuesday the international air transport Association (Iata).
In Africa, the president of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, president of the economic Community of African States West (Cédéao), has held that a “cancellation of debt” of the weaker countries “will not be sufficient” to offset the effects of the pandemic on the continent.
In Paris, the Eiffel tower will reopen on June 25 with wearing a mask mandatory and climb just the stairs, with a number of visitors limited.
Eiffel tower by the stairs
In Europe, the déconfinement continues. In Paris, the Eiffel tower will reopen on June 25 with wearing a mask mandatory and climb just the stairs, with a number of visitors limited.
In Spain, which has recorded more than 27 000 deaths, the soccer Championship resumes on Wednesday, after a three month hiatus. The mask will still be mandatory under penalty of a fine once the déconfinement completed.
The Balearic islands, a popular resort of the Germans, they will be available again from 15 June, two weeks before the opening of the Spanish borders to foreign tourists.
Morocco has announced on Tuesday a relaxation of the measures progressive containment as of Thursday, and Turkey, older people and young people can again put the nose outside, but under conditions.
Latin America, where the progression of the pandemic remains alarming, is déconfine also.
In Brazil, third countries, the more grief-stricken in the world, after the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 37 000 people dead, the governor of Rio de Janeiro announced the easing of restrictions.
The figures on the dead and cases of infection of the coronavirus are from multiple days distributed in the total confusion by the government of president Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of wanting to “stifle”data.
In the United Kingdom, the déconfinement is done at the dropper. Any person arriving in the country from abroad must observe a quarantine of 14 days, a measure of the effectiveness disputed that disturb the air and tourism.
The death toll stands officially at 40 993 people, but if we add also the deaths for which the COVID-19 is suspected and not the cause proved, this figure rises to almost 50 000, said Tuesday the national Bureau of statistics.
As early as August 2019?
On Monday, New York was out of its lethargy in force since 22 march. The capital of the american economy has begun re-opening very gradual, limited in a first phase in the construction and manufacturing sector.
Within 15 days, the authorities hope to move into a second phase that will eat on the terrace or go back to the hairdresser.
In China, where the pandemic is a party, the ingredients of pangolins have been removed from the official list of products of the traditional pharmacopoeia, announced on Tuesday that the official media.
The animal is believed to have been the intermediate host, which would have allowed the transmission of the new coronavirus in bats for the human species.
According to the results of a preliminary study, in american, to believe in the quantum leap in Internet searches of the symptoms of the COVID-19, and in the rush in the hospitals in the chinese city of Wuhan, the disease could appear as early as August 2019.
