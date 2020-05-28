Most areas are air-conditioned in the CHSLD de la Capitale-Nationale
Air conditioners mobile or fans on foot will be able to be installed in NURSING homes public of the National Capital.
May 26, 2020 20h09
Most areas are air-conditioned in the CHSLD de la Capitale-Nationale
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital will double the number of areas, air-conditioned in its CHSLD public.
According to the spokesperson Annie Ouellet, the majority of the rooms of the 29 NURSING homes public CIUSSS of the National Capital are not air-conditioned, but the totality of the facilities already have at least one common area air-conditioned.
“We have not waited until after the directives of the ministry and it was decided to double the number of areas, air-conditioned in our institutions”, she said on Tuesday.
The ministry of Health has sent a letter to the ceo of CIUSSS and CISSS in which he enjoins him to proceed now to the establishment of appropriate measures to improve, where necessary and if possible, the comfort of the residents and staff. These measures include the purchase and rental of equipment.
Institutions will need to prioritize systems issues and provide a state of situation for each facility by 1 June.
Air conditioners mobile or fans on foot will be able to be installed, the national Institute of public health of Quebec, and the Dr. Horacio Arruda, having given their consent to this measure in a context of COVID-19, with certain precautions to avoid the risk of transmission of the virus.
The spokesperson for the CIUSSS of the National Capital indicates that these devices may be installed in the rooms to charge users that request it.
Breaks, hydration, and outputs to the outside
Other measures are deployed to help staff and users to cope with the heat wave this week and those to come this summer. They include : more frequent breaks for employees, hydration, regular users, distribution of refreshments and outings, lists Annie Ouellet.
In the national Assembly, on Tuesday, the member for Fabre, Monique Sauvé, has criticised the government’s proposal to install air conditioners in the common rooms.
“Is the minister responsible for Seniors, can we say when the rooms in NURSING homes will be air conditioned, the rooms, and not the common parts”? asked Ms. Sauvé.
“This morning (Tuesday), the ceos of the institutions have received an order saying : do all that you can do to propose areas of freshness, the air conditioning, put on the outside of generators, use of contractors so that we can breathe fresh air inside. Everything will be put in place, this is not even a question of money,” assured Marguerite Blais.
The minister Marguerite Blais recalled that in NURSING homes that are dilapidated, “the electricity can’t take a huge amount of air conditioners”. “So, we are going to have means that are far more agile. We will be creative and we will ensure that throughout Quebec, the most possible, we can protect our health care workers and residents”, she said.