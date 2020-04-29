Most asthmatic children might return to school
It is difficult to establish a link between hospitalization and COVID-19 in children, according to Dr. Larry Lands, director of the department of respiratory medicine pediatric the Montreal children’s Hospital.
Jérôme Savary
Children with asthma are not at risk if they return to school, at least 90% of them, according to Dr. Larry Lands, director of the department of respiratory medicine pediatric the Montreal children’s Hospital. According to him, the hospital admissions of children for respiratory problems in this specialized institution are rare, and there is nothing until now that the COVID-19 is responsible.
At the other end of the wire, Dr. Lands takes to put the data in perspective. Until now, only 4.7% of all positive tests to the COVID-19 of them children in Canada.
“If there is still a lot of unknowns around the coronavirus, the experience in quebec and canada reflects what we see at the global level: the children are less infected, and it is so much the better,” stresses Dr. Lands. So far, there have been few hospitalizations.”
At the Montreal children’s Hospital, the few cases of COVID-19 encountered in children prevents for the moment to draw conclusions about how this coronavirus affects children with asthma. “We have seen a few children with respiratory symptoms, he said, but we also found the presence of other viruses at this time [in addition to the COVID-19], the virus known to cause respiratory symptoms.”
Elsewhere in Canada, no link or obvious risk for children with asthma is also shown.
Therefore, it’s difficult, according to Dr. Lands, to establish a link between hospitalization and COVID-19 in children, the specialist in recalling to the passage that about 15% of children have asthma.
“The majority of people with asthma do not appear to be affected more than the other”, compare the doctor.
Dr. Larry Lands, director of the department of respiratory medicine pediatric the Montreal children’s Hospital
No school for 10% of children with asthma
Based on the recommendations of the canadian thoracic Society, Dr. Lands indicated that the majority of asthmatic children can go to school, to a condition, he insists, several times, that those required to take medications regularly continue to take it seriously.
The director of the department of respiratory medicine pediatric the Montreal children’s Hospital also points out that it is ultimately the parents make the decision or not to send their child to school.
However, 10% of children with asthma must stay home because of their more fragile health. Here are those exceptions :
– children who go one to two times per month to the emergency for respiratory problems, or who have been hospitalized two or more times in the last year, should stay at home;
– ditto for children who have been admitted to the intensive care unit in the last two years;
– those who take high doses of inhaled corticosteroids;
– those who treat their asthma by injection (medicine Xolair);
– those who regularly take cortisone orally.
Dr. Lands also reiterates that according to the canadian Institute for health information, asthma in children is responsible for 6,000 hospital admissions per year in Canada (data 2015-2016) and that for every hospitalization, there are eight emergency room visits.
Despite our repeated requests, it has not been possible to talk with a manager of the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine.