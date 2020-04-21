Most of the disorders of post-traumatic stress disorder because of the coronavirus
According to the first results of the study, the people who are afraid of contracting the COVID-19, or fear that their families will be infected report more symptoms of stress disorder post-traumatic stress disorder.
Canadians are traumatized by the pandemic of COVID-19. More than a quarter of adults in the country show symptoms of disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the early results of a pilot study conducted in Canada.
Some 600 Canadians, including 300 Quebec, were interviewed between 8 and 11 April by canadian researchers. “26 % of them are potentially affected by a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder, said Dr. Mélissa Généreux, professor at the University of Sherbrooke, who is leading the study. It is a lot. “In normal time, 5 to 10 % of the population has a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder in the course of his life, she said.
Various reasons can explain the psychological state of this part of the population. According to the first results of the study, the people who are afraid of contracting the COVID-19, or fear that their families will be infected report more symptoms of stress disorder post-traumatic stress disorder (e.g. nightmares in link with the pandemic, thoughts invasive, to avoidance, to be constantly on his guard, etc).
The same trend in those who say they have been stigmatized since the beginning of the crisis, because of their ethnic origin (China in particular), their work (professional health, therefore potentially infected) or a contamination in their environment.
“We posed the hypothesis that the segregation compulsory or voluntary, as well as the financial loss would have an impact,” adds Dr. Mélissa Généreux. In the end, not. Not for the moment. “Remember that the pilot study has been conducted nearly two weeks. “Maybe there will be an impact when the isolation is going to have lasted longer,” she remarks.
Noticeable difference : Canadians are more affected by a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder likely as Quebecers, according to the survey. In Quebec, 19% of respondents reported symptoms, compared to 28 % elsewhere in Canada, says Dr. Mélissa Généreux.
“According to our study, Quebecers have more confidence in their authorities than the rest of Canadians,” noted Dr. Mélissa Généreux. This is what could explain this discrepancy. “The attitude of a” good father of family ” government Legault has reassured the people, she said. At least until the 11th of April.
Over the next few weeks, the professor of the University of Sherbrooke to pilot an international survey on the same topic, with partners in Hong Kong, New Zealand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States. Some 6,500 people, including 1,500 Canadians, will be surveyed.