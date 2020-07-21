Most of the Japanese against the holding of the olympic games of Tokyo in 2021
Just 23.9% of people surveyed between Friday and Sunday want the Games to take place next summer as planned, according to a survey.
20 July 2020 18h36
AFP
TOKYO — A large majority of Japanese wish that the olympic Games of Tokyo, deferred for a year because of the pandemic, don’t have a place in the next year, were drawn to a new postponement or cancellation, according to two recent surveys.
Just 23.9% of people surveyed between Friday and Sunday want the Games to take place next summer as planned, according to a survey by the japanese news agency Kyodo, published on Sunday evening.
In the detail, and 36.4% of them are in favor of a new report, while 33,7% say that the event should be purely and simply cancelled.
Most of those in favour of a postponement or a cancellation, say they do not believe that the pandemic of sars coronavirus can be controlled in time for the Games, whose opening ceremony is scheduled for 23 July 2021.
According to another poll conducted this weekend by the daily Asahi, 33% of Japanese want the Games to take place next year, and 61% would prefer a postponement or a cancellation.
The deferral of the olympic games for Tokyo 2020 was announced in march, while the COVID-19 spread in the world, never seen since the cancellation of two editions during the Second world War.
These two national polls confirm a trend that had emerged during a previous survey in June, according to which a little more than half of the inhabitants of Tokyo were in favour of a further postponement or a cancellation.
The japanese organisers and the international olympic Committee (IOC) has excluded the hypothesis of a new change of dates.
But the pandemic is accelerating in the world and the fear of a second wave of increases in the archipelago, while the japanese capital has seen in recent days, record numbers of new cases daily for contamination.
The IOC president, Thomas Bach, said last week that the Tokyo Games would be “an important step for the whole world” as the first global gathering post-COVID.
Mr. Bach added, however, that several scenarios were being considered in the face of this health crisis is unprecedented, which the Games are held behind closed doors, while pointing out that he was opposed to this solution.
The survey of Kyodo was conducted by telephone from 1.045 people. The Asahi newspaper interviewed 2.097 people by phone Saturday and Sunday.