Mother guilty of criminal negligence for having left his daughter to a pedophile
The palace of justice of Quebec
July 10, 2020 14h31
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Mary* has left his neighbour of 58 years, Carol Pelletier, maintain a connection that she knew to be unhealthy with his daughter of 10 years. The mother was convicted of criminal negligence causing bodily harm to his child.
The history of Pelletier, a man of Lotbinière sentenced to six years in penitentiary for gestures repeated sexual assault on a child that he had taken for “joint”, had already greatly shocked.
It becomes even more troubling when one understands that for more than two years, the mother of the victim has left the relationship to continue, and has facilitated, even if she doubted that there could be trade-sex between the adult and the child.
Mary, the mother of five children, has known Carol Pelletier when she moved in Mauricie, in the summer of 2015. The man was a janitor of the building where the small family lived. His 10-year old girl has to spend much of his time to the housing of Pelletier, who the fed, the clothed, and helped her to the school.
Pelletier has committed the first acts of child sexual abuse in the fall of 2015. They no longer have stopped until April 2018, ranging from touching up to sexual intercourse complete. The child was very attached to the man and has never denounced the abuse.
A report to the department for the protection of the youth in the summer of 2016, has led to a prohibition of contact between Pelletier and the child.
Mary has moved in the region of Chaudière-Appalaches. She let Pelletier continue to visit his daughter, recommending the man to park further away to avoid alerting the DYP.
Carol Pelletier is going to live near Mary. The sexual abuse continued, in the room of the child and in the car of the man. On one occasion, Mary will renew his daughter to the car Pelletier, parked on the parking lot of a feed mill, and will search for it an hour later.
Pelletier will be stopped in April of 2018, after that the younger sister of the victim was filmed touching. When Mary saw the images, she called the police.
The young victim, now a teenager, has difficulty learning and behavioural. She suffers from high anxiety, to the point to pluck out the eyebrows and hair.
Willful blindness
Marie, 30 years old, had initially been accused of sexual assault by way of aiding and abetting. The Crown prosecutor Me Mélanie Dufour has finally decided to lay a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, believing that the mother has demonstrated a strong wilful blindness. “Madame has failed to protect his daughter and has failed to fulfil its obligations, has noted to Me Dufour. A parent reasonably placed in this situation would never have allowed such contacts there.”
Before the court, Marie began by saying that if she had been a witness of sexual abuse, she would have denounced well before. “And what were you it’s normal that a man of 58 years spends time in the bedroom of a 10 year old child?”, insists judge Jean Asselin of the Court of Québec.
Mary is going to finally admit that it had doubts on the nature of the relationship and plead guilty to the charge of criminal negligence.
Submissions on sentencing will be held in the fall.
The young victim is placed in a different family since the beginning of the procedures. This placement could become permanent.
* First name fictitious to protect the identity of the victim.