Motivaction Jeunesse: intensity 55 [VIDEO]
The managing director of Motivaction Jeunesse, Luke Richer, in the company of some of his proteges (Gaetan Gougard, Bastien Sanglard, Angeline Noor and Mohammed Noor) and the intervener Matilda Hanny.
May 29, 2020
Normand Provencher
At the head of Motivaction Jeunesse for the last twenty years, Luc Richer is a genuine battery on two legs. With him, the rabbit, the pub Energizer can go get dressed. Over the years, it has changed the lives of hundreds of teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds, who have followed the end of his crazy expeditions sport and outdoor. True to himself, Richer has decided for its 55 years of launching the ” Iron Man “revisited” in order to raise funds for the organization. Meeting with a man of challenges who has done work with youth in the mission of a lifetime.
The educator was called Jocelyn. Luc Richer, then in the awkward age, around 16 years old, had known the Youth Centre in Joliette, where his escapades had led him. He had to drop out of school and “knocked about” not bad. With patience, this Jocelyn, an intervening angel, he has opened my eyes to its potential and a beautiful mess to come if he persisted in this way. At its exit of the establishment, the young Luc had changed all that.
“This educator believed in me. He saw my potential. He taught me running, in the courtyard of the centre. Not only it has helped me, but I was really inspired. From there, I knew that I was going to spend my life helping people. I arrived in Quebec at age 18, to join my father, and it is here that my new life has begun. I returned to school and I am connected to the sport at a 100 miles an hour.”
Sheltered from the hot may sun, under a gazebo near the football field at the Patro Rocamadour, the degree in psycho-education, in communications and in law tells this slice-of-life, without prevarication, to illustrate how the teenager “a little difficult” he was turned, forty years later, as an adult significant to young people who do not have easy and looking to turn.
Great sports before the lord, it is through the physical activity that it causes them to exceed, or even to outdo themselves, not to lower the arms at the first hurdle. For the past 20 years, he organized the Challenge of the hope with teenagers in school difficulties, and young immigrants who struggle to adapt to their adoptive country. Good year, bad year, he and the groups have cycled hundreds of kilometers, sometimes as far away as Pierced.
Luc Richer has also created the Challenge of Cap-Blanc. A test of the 400 steps that his flock are invited to set up a time, and another, until you have the quadriceps painful.
Long bike rides have helped a number of teenagers to go to the end of themselves and get out of their comfort zone. “I’ve had that capotaient and who have called their parents to come looking for them. It was not their service. We were there for their form character, to show them that in life, it is necessary to go to the end and not giving up at the first hurdle. It is sure that it is by toffe, but give up each time, it made the world soft.”
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
Rage de vivre and resilience
This failure to let go prematurely, Luc Richer the finds least among young immigrants, a lot more resilient. “There are those who come from far. They stayed in refugee camps, they are poqués. They are forged in poverty, but they have a great rage to live. They want to learn and make their place in the sun. It is very rewarding to work with them.”
One thing is certain, Luc Richer is not of this flour. “I, myself, am a fighter. Everyone knows that I am someone who is persistent. I have seen others. It takes a lot to put me down.” Evidence of this long scar on her calf, painful memories of an accident in return for a bike ride, then he wanted to open a glass door with his leg. The glass is broken and it is stuck. Wanting to extricate himself from his unfortunate position, a “piece of [his calf] was ripped off”. After be passed on the operating table, it has been left for a year of rehabilitation and physiotherapy “If I had been sedentary and I was sat with us, I would walk today with a cane.”
Ten hours of efforts
To celebrate the cape of the mid-fifties, Luc Richer has seen large with the establishment of the Challenge 55, an Iron Man “revisited,” which will run 55 km, cycle a similar distance, and to swim 5.5 km. Ten hours should be sufficient to accomplish this journey, the start of which will be given on Saturday, June 13, at 7pm, at place d’youville.
The test boating will be held in two time, to the lakes of Beauport and Delage. The day before, the day of his birthday, our rabbit hyperactive will be stuffed, as a warm-up, a small 125 km cycling…
Some young people will join him in distancing physical, of course. The population is invited to move, in solo or with the family, depending on the capabilities of each, with a 5 km run/walk, for example, or from 5 to 55 km of cycling. Participants are invited to make donations on the site motivactionjeunesse.com. About $ 4000 have been collected up to now.
Thinking on his future
Fifty-five years, it is also a good time to think about the rest of the things at the professional level. If the job that it has created “in his image” is paramount, it is considering to review its place in the organizational chart of Motivaction Jeunesse.
“I’m not bad, but I don’t want to leave because this is my baby. I still find my account, but the poutine of the day to day management, it is using. I would love to see more of the vision of the company, do the public relations and communications, to take care of funding and partnerships.”